Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Fifa World Cup: Chris Rattue’s winners and losers - Why it’s been hard to really enjoy the World Cup

Chris Rattue
By
6 mins to read
England fans cheer during the World Cup round of 16 match between England and Senegal, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Photo / AP

England fans cheer during the World Cup round of 16 match between England and Senegal, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Photo / AP

OPINION:

WINNER/LOSER: The World Cup is humming…BUT

Qatar is winning the world over after a rocky lead-up to the Fifa tournament.

The football at this tournament has been fantastic, probably the best I can

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport