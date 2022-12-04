England fans cheer during the World Cup round of 16 match between England and Senegal, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Photo / AP

OPINION:

WINNER/LOSER: The World Cup is humming…BUT

Qatar is winning the world over after a rocky lead-up to the Fifa tournament.

The football at this tournament has been fantastic, probably the best I can remember seeing at a World Cup. (Then again the memory does play tricks.)

The old football powers are being challenged by an increasing number of rising countries such as Japan and Morocco who can beat anyone and play a wonderful style.

There have been stupendous upsets, the sort that won’t be seen as huge upsets in future because football is undergoing shifts of playing power.

Stationing the entire tournament in a small area — bringing the fans together — has created a unique atmosphere in Qatar.

The countries with fans who have turned up in numbers, like Argentina, Senegal and Mexico, have helped create atmospheres in the stadiums to match anything in the football world.

The West is getting to understand the passion the Arab world has for football, and that people from this region are actually people and not the caricatures Hollywood puts forward.

The legends — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — have come to the party. Kylian Mbappé is giving the tournament a Pelé-class superstar.

Equality and inclusion also took steps forward when an all-women crew officiated a game.

Here’s the ‘but’ though, and it is a huge one.

The growing success of this tournament is overshadowing the human tragedy, of the migrant workers who died building the stadiums and infrastructure.

Moralising against Qatar on other issues is a more complex business because every country — including ours — has black marks against its name.

But the migrant worker tragedy — of deaths, injuries and many labour issues — is directly linked to the tournament.

Some press reports, initially from the Guardian, claim more than 6000 such workers died in the decade Qatar spent getting ready for the tournament.

Even a top Qatari official recently admitted, perhaps inadvertently, that around 400 died, even though the hosts have attempted to completely downplay the extent of the tragedy.

Fifa has blood on its hands, yes it does.

This is becoming an amazing tournament, and yet it is extremely hard to really enjoy it when you know so many vulnerable people were killed making it happen.

WINNER: England v France

A dream World Cup quarter-final clash between two nations with a unique history of alliance and animosity.

France are the world champs while England always attract extra interest compared to other teams.

Many worlds will stop for this match — mine certainly will. And Sunday morning is the perfect viewing time.

I’d love to see France win, so their wonder forward Mbappé remains in the tournament.

WINNER: Kylian Mbappé

To those of a certain age, Pelé was the greatest footballer. That’s what we were told, by those who knew.

When you are told that at an impressionable age, it sticks. So as good as Maradona, Ronaldo and Messi might be or have been, Pelé remains number one in my mind.

But French forward Mbappé reminds me of the clips I have seen of Pelé.

He has amazing athletic power, scary speed and a cannon of a shot.

He’s certainly a leading candidate as the world football’s next great superstar.

Whether he can match Ronaldo and Messi’s longevity is another matter.

WINNER: Richard Keys and co.

Keys, the World Cup presenter for beIN Sports, doesn’t lack for an opinion.

The cocky Englishman will also do anything to draw a clear thought from his famous guests whom he teases as fence-sitters if they aren’t forthcoming.

Keys is certainly not overshadowed by some very famous footballers with big personalities, Peter Schmeichel, Gary Neville, and Ruud Gullit included.

Former Dutch star Nigel de Jong is detached, aloof, but all the other contributors are involved and interesting.

The information/analysis/debate/commentary we are getting is mainly superb and hardly ever tainted by national loyalties.

It is terrific TV. And Richard Keys is a star of the World Cup.

WINNER: Holland’s team boss Louis van Gaal

They don’t come any quirkier — you just have to love him.

There’s something about Louis... The Dutch football manager can bring a smile to your face before he says a word. When he does speak, it can leave you speechless.

Before the tournament, when asked about his great tan, van Gaal replied: “My mother lay in her coffin with rosy cheeks when she died. It’s a matter of genes.”

Admiration for van Gaal creates mixed emotions before the Argentina-Netherlands quarter-final.

On one hand, the tournament needs Lionel Messi. On the other hand, it is better off with the delightful Louis van Gaal involved.

After beating the USA, van Gaal said: “We are not playing very well when we have the ball.” But he was over the moon about “three beautiful goals”.

LOSERS: All Whites

New Zealand has the nearest thing to a free pass into expanded World Cups of 48 teams, starting in 2026.

But the spread of quality among national sides is increasing, and I doubt our current squad will be able to keep pace, even though it has a lot of ability. (It would be nice to be proved wrong of course.)

A run of five games without a goal for a team that includes Chris Wood tells the current story.

Being parked as the Oceania superpower almost ensures New Zealand will get to the finals (unless Fifa changes the qualification system) but it won’t prepare the All Whites for what lies ahead.

The All Whites need a new plan, and the old one wasn’t even good enough.

WINNERS: The 2010 All Whites

It’s not easy going through the group stage undefeated, as this tournament emphasises. Ryan Nelsen’s 2010 team has never got enough credit — probably because draws aren’t sexy.

LOSER: Football

What is it with football fans? Mexico is under scrutiny for alleged anti-gay chants by its supporters. No other sport has close to the number of stupid problems associated with the people inside stadiums.