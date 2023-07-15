Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Fifa Women’s World Cup: USA, Portugal and other Auckland-based teams officially welcomed with traditional Māori pōwhiri

Bonnie Jansen
By
3 mins to read
Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei were proud to welcome teams, dignitaries, and staff who will be based in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland for the Fifa Women’s World Cup tournament with a pōwhiri. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei were proud to welcome teams, dignitaries, and staff who will be based in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland for the Fifa Women’s World Cup tournament with a pōwhiri. Photo / Dean Purcell

Some of the world’s leading footballers got a glimpse of “what New Zealand is about” off the pitch when they were welcomed with a pōwhiri in Auckland on Saturday - before the Football Ferns will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport