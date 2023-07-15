Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei were proud to welcome teams, dignitaries, and staff who will be based in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland for the Fifa Women’s World Cup tournament with a pōwhiri. Photo / Dean Purcell

Some of the world’s leading footballers got a glimpse of “what New Zealand is about” off the pitch when they were welcomed with a pōwhiri in Auckland on Saturday - before the Football Ferns will have the opportunity to do the same between the white lines from next week.

Five days out from the Fifa Women’s World Cup opening ceremony, seven Auckland-based teams - the United States, Portugal, the Philippines, Italy, Vietnam, Norway and New Zealand - were greeted with the formal Māori cultural welcome by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, an Auckland-based Māori hapū (community).

The ceremony was held to officially mark and celebrate the beginning of the journey the teams will embark on in Aotearoa, as they were welcomed onto Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei’s tribal territory where the teams will be based in Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland.

Argentina were the only Auckland-based team not in attendance as they had already been welcomed to Aotearoa during February’s play-off tournament.

The host team, the Football Ferns sang a waiata, called Te Iwi E - a song of welcome that echoes the women’s karanga (chant).

It draws hosts and visitors together through a shared memory of loved ones who have been lost from the land, by both war and migration. While showing grief, the singers also express earth-shaking pride in the achievements of those who went away to the war, and later, those who have found a new way of life in the cities.

Ferns midfielder Daisy Cleverley told the Herald the waiata the team was originally going to sing was specific to Mātariki – which is the celebration of the Māori new year, that was recognised nationally the day prior.

However, Cleverley said, they were advised by iwi members to go with Te Iwi E, as it’s more inclusive and relative to this event.

As the seven teams, a kapa haka group, and Fifa VIPs interacted, sang, and had kai (food) after the formal pōwhiri, Cleveley felt the waiata they chose, in the end, was a perfect representation of the coming together of the world’s best here in Aotearoa.

Defender CJ Bott echoed Cleverley’s thoughts saying, “It’s a beautiful thing, the Māori culture.”

“I think throughout New Zealand history, it’s been something that’s kind of unfortunately been forgotten and, I guess rejected in many ways,” Bott said. “So it’s a beautiful thing to kind of revive the Māori culture and show the world what New Zealand really is about.”

As international stars – particularly those from the US team – rolled up, Bott felt immensely proud. “Everyone gets to experience New Zealand and Māori culture and we get to welcome them onto our home soil, and it’s awesome to share it with these teams.”

Bott said to have this moment and for the international teams to experience New Zealand is a perk that comes with hosting the World Cup.

“It’s an incredible experience,” she said. “I think none of us really ever thought we’d be able to have this experience and host a World Cup - and suddenly today especially, it’s becoming very surreal that it’s only a few days away.

“It’s really exciting!”

The Ferns start their Cup campaign in the tournament opener against Norway at Eden Park on Thursday before also facing the Philippines and Switzerland in group play.