Sophia Smith of the USA challenged by Nhu Huynh for Vietnam. Photo / Michael Craig

The USA may not have lived completely up to their top billing in the opening game of their latest Fifa Women’s World Cup defence today but a new star was able to shine in their sluggish 3-0 win over Vietnam.

While a United States double-digit scoreline was anticipated by the 41,000 Eden Park fans, tournament debutants and 32nd world-ranked Vietnam provided remarkable resistance against the four-time world champs.

Despite the substandard performance, there were some standout moments for the world’s top side, including a brace from Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith.

It was a dream start for the 22-year-old playing at her first World Cup.

“It was pretty fun,” Smith said after the match. “It was a really good environment. I think we’re happy with the result and excited for the next game because I know we have a lot more to give.”

Coming into the tournament Smith was always going to be one to watch, following her success rate for both club and country. She’s scored 12 times in her 30 caps for the USA and was named the 2022 NWSL Most Valuable Player.

Sophia Smith in action for the USA. Photo / Michael Craig

With two goals on the sheet today Smith is aware of her head start in the World Cup Golden Boot race – though has her eye on a bigger prize.

“I’m interested in winning the World Cup and whatever that looks like whatever comes with that it is what it is.”

Smith said she’s confident her team can win the tournament for a fifth time. The USA had a dip in form late last year with three straight defeats to England, Spain and Germany before winning nine straight heading into the World Cup

“I believe in this team a lot. I see these players day in and day out and I’m excited about what we can do,” Smith said.

Though the stands were filled with thousands of Americans who ventured down under for the event, Smith had some support closer to home – the family of her half-American/half-Kiwi boyfriend Michael Wilson.

Wilson went to Stanford University with the American striker before being drafted to the NFL by Arizona Cardinals earlier this year. His mother Ngaire was born in Wellington.

“His mum and his brother were here,” Smith said after the game in Auckland. “It felt so good.

“It’s nice to have family here and knowing that, they’re from so close to here and it’s cool to see New Zealand and I mean, it’s just like a full circle moment.”

On Saturday, the United States had 28 shots to zero – with eight on target – but other than Smith’s first-half brace and a second-half goal from captain Lindsay Horan, the USA had little to show for their large number of chances.

Rose Lavelle, who took the field for the first time since April, said they knew Vietnam was going to be tough but admitted they were a hard opposition to breakdown.

“I think the way that women’s soccer is moving, I think it’s getting harder and harder to stay at the top and I think [Vietnam] put out a great performance.

“They fought till the very end. It was hard to beat their low block and yeah, I think they were physical and thought and it was a good game.”

Skipper Horan added her side could have been more clinical in front of the net.

“We can go watch film and I’m sure we’ll get to see all of those [missed shots] so we get better and better.

“I think we need to cap off this game with figuring out what we could have done better and obviously what were our strengths going into this game and then move forward,” said Horan.

The team are now looking forward to one of the most anticipated matches of pool play between the US and Netherlands - a repeat of the 2019 final on Thursday. The Netherlands open their tournament against Portugal in Dunedin tomorrow.

“The Netherlands is going to be a very dominant team, a very dangerous team and we haven’t played them in a bit,” Horan added.



