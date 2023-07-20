More than an hour after the final whistle at Eden Park, Football Ferns co-captain Ali Riley was still wiping away tears.

And who could blame her.

Being part of an historic Fifa Women’s World Cup victory, on home soil, on the biggest possible occasion just can’t be topped, especially when you have been waiting as long as Riley.

The 35-year-old played her first World Cup match in September 2007 and has been part of four previous campaigns, along with Ria Percival and Annalie Longo.

Sixteen years on Riley could rejoice in a beautiful, against the odds triumph, as Hannah Wilkinson’s 47th minute goal sealed a 1-0 over 12th ranked Norway.

Riley was the last to face the media – after completing an ice bath and protein loading – but was still clearly emotional as she spoke with a large posse of press.

“Well, I have so many amazing things to cry about,” said Riley. “So I don’t think it should be a surprise. We had so many former players down on the field in the tunnel and they were all crying too. I wasn’t playing for me. I was playing for them. I was playing for the Ferns that came before us and to inspire the Ferns that will come after me. And it meant so much for all of us.”

To cap off the victory, the Ferns could celebrate with past and present Prime Ministers, as Chris Hipkins and Jacinda Ardern joined them in the changing sheds.

“We had some awesome visitors, singing and dancing with us,” said Riley. “Just to have their support again after what happened on [Thursday] morning. Obviously, the Prime Minister was speaking to that and offering his condolences and to go from that and then to bring his niece to our game… we made sure that she’s coming to all the games now she’s one of our many good luck charms. But it just shows the support we have.”

Ahead of the game, the Ferns carried a heavy load, aware of the perception that the success of the tournament locally was on their shoulders, while most pundits were predicting a comfortable Norwegian victory.

“We put so much pressure on ourselves because it wasn’t just about winning a game, it was about inspiring our entire country,” said Riley.And with what happened [on Thursday] morning trying to do something positive and to honour the first responders. And that’s a lot.”

But the Ferns didn’t just cope with the occasion, they revelled in it.

Visibly lifted by the 42,000 strong crowd, they looked sharp from the outset, strong in the tackle, poised on the ball and full of energy.

They stretched Norway on both flanks – with CJ Bott and Indiah-Paige Riley particularly prominent in the first half and found space in midfield, with Malia Steinmetz and Percival orchestrating the tempo.

“From the first whistle we were winning the 50-50s, the second balls,” said Riley. “It looked like we wanted it more and it gave us confidence.”

The defensive platform was key. Bott was timing her challenges to perfection, centre backs Rebekah Stott and Katie Bowen were imperious and Riley did well to contain the threat of Caroline Graham Hansen, while getting forward when she could.

Riley also paid tribute to the fans, who helped set a new record for a women’s football match in this country.

The crowd kept us going the entire time,” said Riley. “The energy was electric, especially at the end when there was like nine minutes of [added time]. That period was remarkably tense, as Norway pushed forward desperately for an equaliser, with half chances in and around the New Zealand penalty area but they hung on, to ensure a famous result.

While jubilant, Riley said the Ferns need to quickly switch attention to the clash with the Philippines on Tuesday in Wellington and the chance to take another giant step.

“That is absolutely what we have to focus on,” said Riley. “We have also had good performances in the past and we haven’t been able to back them up. [This] gives us a good boost to go to the next round, however, our job is not done.”

“We did inspire a nation [on Thursday] but we know it will be even larger, the impact will be bigger and better if we can get another three points and another three points, we want to get out of this group. So of course, we’re celebrating, but the players are all recovering because we have to be able to back it up.”

