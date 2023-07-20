Voyager 2023 media awards
Women's Football World Cup

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Football Ferns produce New Zealand’s new best sporting ‘moment’

Steven Holloway
By
2 mins to read
Hannah Wilkinson celebrates scoring the opening goal for the Football Ferns against Norway. Photo / Michael Craig

OPINION:

With one perfectly timed, gentle touch of the ball, Hannah Wilkinson breathed life into football in New Zealand.

It will be remembered up there with Rory Fallon against Bahrain, and Winston Reid against Slovakia.

