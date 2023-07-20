Hannah Wilkinson celebrates scoring the opening goal for the Football Ferns against Norway. Photo / Michael Craig

OPINION:

With one perfectly timed, gentle touch of the ball, Hannah Wilkinson breathed life into football in New Zealand.

It will be remembered up there with Rory Fallon against Bahrain, and Winston Reid against Slovakia.

Forty-eight minutes, Wilkinson v Norway.

The assist from hardworking attacker Jacqui Hand was inch perfect, but the weight of the nation hung on that finish. And Wilkinson had work to do.

Top strikers combine timing, instinct and technique in high-pressure situations, and when it came to the biggest chance of her career, she stepped up.

After making the perfect connection and directing the ball into the back of the net Wilkinson wheeled away in delight, the emotion of what she’d just done washing over her second by second.

Hannah Wilkinson scores for New Zealand. Photo / Michael Craig

Wilkinson screamed, the bench cleared, tears were shed and the Eden Park crowd of 42,137 roared with delight. This was the moment the Football Ferns had dreamed of. Football in New Zealand was alive.

And this wasn’t luck.

The Football Ferns were the better team. It was like a role reversal. The accepted pre-match narrative was that the Ferns were here to hang on. A 0-0 result would be a win, even a narrow loss might be considered a win. By halftime, that script was thrown out the window. Two minutes into the second half a draw would be a wasted opportunity. At 90, the fairytale was complete.

Norway had tried to impose their physicality but New Zealand dominated the possession stats and shots on target.

But it wasn’t just the numbers that were impressive, it was the composure. The back four were rarely troubled, with CJ Bott providing an easy, energetic outlet on the right.

In midfield, Ria Percival and Malia Steinmetz provided the right balance of structure and clever touches, while Wilkinson troubled the Norwegian back four with her movement in behind.

But there’s a reason the game’s most popular players are all goal scorers, because it’s the hardest part of the game.

Wilkinson toiled away in the first half without much luck. Her movement was good, but the final product wasn’t quite there. But with one touch all of that was forgotten. With one touch she became a hero.

Until now, the Ferns’ goalscoring struggles had been their Achilles heel. Tonight they found an answer. Tonight they inspired a whole new generation of footballers. Tonight they found that touch.