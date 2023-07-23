Sweden's Jonna Andersson. Photo / AP

Live updates of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 clash between Sweden and South Africa in Wellington.

Caroline Seger will start her fifth and final Women’s World Cup on Sunday when Sweden plays South Africa in a Group G match in Wellington.

It will be Seger’s final opportunity to win a World Cup, one of the few gaps on her resume. Her 232 appearances for Sweden are the most for any female player in Europe.

“The World Cup has been my goal all this time, to be there and be able to train and play football again is everything I’ve ever wanted. I’m super-proud of the journey I have had,” Seger said. “It’s about getting the only medal I am missing — to be here with this national team, this is my last chance. I won’t be playing any more World Cups.

“So to be able to hopefully help the team in every way I can to bring home gold would be of course a dream come true.”

Seger has two Olympic silver medals and two World Cup bronze medals. Sweden has never missed a Women’s World Cup, but has yet to win a major tournament.

It’s been an emotional journey for her and she broke down in tears discussing her comeback from injury in time to play in one final tournament. The 38-year-old midfielder has been fighting calf problems and has barely played for club FC Rosengard this year.

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson still chose her for the roster, even if there was no guarantee Seger would be fit to play. Seger was a second-half substitute in Sweden’s friendly against Norway in April but was replaced shortly afterwards because her calf was bothering her.

“When I have felt that I am on the way back, I’ve had something happen that has caused me to back up again. Time runs away,” she said as she started to cry. “I never thought that I would miss so many matches, I didn’t see that coming. It’s been a bad period.”

South Africa, meanwhile, is making its second tournament appearance. The team lost all three of its group games in 2019 and is the the lowest-ranked team in the group that includes Argentina and Italy.

South Africa is also a team embroiled in controversy as its players boycotted a friendly this month in a dispute over wages. The South African Football Association put together a makeshift team that included a 13-year-old for the game, a 5-0 loss as the World Cup squad watched from the stands.

The players said Saturday the pay dispute was settled and they are committed to playing the World Cup and will not strike.