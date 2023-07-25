How the players rated in the Football Ferns’ 1-0 loss to the Philippines.

Victoria Esson - 4/10

Slowed the play down at every opportunity, which seemed questionable when the Ferns were having success playing at a high tempo, and won’t want to see too many replays of the Philippines’ goal.

C.J. Bott - 5/10

Showed her strength when contesting for the ball and making tackles, at times igniting the Ferns’ attack with her defensive work and quick passing, but tried to do too much at times and gave away possession.

Ali Riley - 6/10

Constantly provided an option in attack and heavily featured as the side tried to exploit space on the edges, but her delivery failed to find the right targets and she was forced to scramble back in defence a few times.

Rebekah Stott - 6/10

Was beaten to the ball in the air for the Philippines’ goal, but was otherwise solid at the back. She maintained a high work rate and offered her services further up the pitch as the Ferns hunted an equaliser.

Katie Bowen - 7/10

Won the ball with some strong defence and read the play well to pick off passes. She was a willing provider of support in attack, be it on or off the ball. A strong performance in an ultimately disappointing result.

Ria Percival - 5/10

Made a good start and got involved in the opening stanza as her side enjoyed some early dominance. She tried to test the Philippines goalkeeper with a couple of efforts that didn’t find the target. Didn’t make an impact in the second half and was substituted late.

Malia Steinmetz was solid in the midfield for the Football Ferns. Photo / Getty Images

Malia Steinmetz - 7/10

Steinmetz was a constant presence in the midfield for the Ferns, helping to build the attack and challenging the Philippines in possession.

Betsy Hassett - 5/10

Lost out on a 50-50 ball that led to the Philippines’ opening goal and her first touch let her down at times. Substituted at halftime.

Indiah-Paige Riley - 5/10

Found plenty of space on the left and tried to set up teammates in the box, but her delivery could have been a bit better and she was substituted at halftime.

Jacqui Hand - 8/10

Worked hard across the park and got back to help the defence when required. Unlucky not to equalise twice in the second half, though finished a chance, later ruled out, superbly.

Hannah Wilkinson - 6/10

Struggled to get into the game early; was outworked in a number of contests, had issues retaining possession, and was guilty of waiting for the ball to come to her at times. Came to life in the second half.

Reserves

Annalie Longo - 7/10

Olivia Chance - 5/10

Grace Jale - 5/10