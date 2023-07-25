The Football Ferns’ chances of making the Fifa Women’s World Cup second round for the first time took a hit following their 1-0 defeat to the Philippines in Wellington last night.
But they’re still a chance. New Zealand’s next opponent Switzerland sit top of the group following last night’s 0-0 draw with Norway. The defeat to the Philippines might be hurting even more for the Football Ferns with the realisation that a victory would have secured a spot in the round of 16.
Heading into Sunday’s final two games in the group, all four teams have a chance to advance with Switzerland, New Zealand and Philippines a chance to top the group.
- If New Zealand beat Switzerland and Norway beat the Philippines, the Football Ferns finish top.
- If New Zealand beat Switzerland and the Philippines beat Norway, the Football Ferns advance and it will go down to a tiebreaker for first and second spot.
- If New Zealand draw with Switzerland and Norway beat the Philippines, then it will go to tiebreaker (more on this below).
- If New Zealand draw with Switzerland and the Philippines beat Norway, the Football Ferns are out.
- If New Zealand lose and Norway lose, the Football Ferns are out.
Tiebreaker if Norway and New Zealand finish on same points.
A tiebreaker is decided by goal difference, then goals for, then head-to-head.
- Tiebreaker #1: Goal difference. Norway (-1) currently sit behind New Zealand (0) on goal difference and a 1-0 win, with a Football Ferns draw, would see the two sides level. That would lead to tiebreaker #2. But if Norway beat the Philippines by more than one goal, then they would finish ahead of New Zealand on goal difference.
- Tiebreaker #2: Goals scored: Norway have yet to score while New Zealand have just one goal. A 0-0 draw for New Zealand won’t help their case here but if Norway only win 1-0 then the Football Ferns would be level on one goal each and would be decided by tiebreaker #3. A 1-1 draw for New Zealand and a 1-0 win for Norway would mean New Zealand advances.
- Tiebreakers #3: Head-to-head result. New Zealand have the edge here after the opening 1-0 win at Eden Park.