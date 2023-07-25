The Philippines win over New Zealand's Football Ferns 1-0. Video / Sky Sport

The Football Ferns’ chances of making the Fifa Women’s World Cup second round for the first time took a hit following their 1-0 defeat to the Philippines in Wellington last night.

But they’re still a chance. New Zealand’s next opponent Switzerland sit top of the group following last night’s 0-0 draw with Norway. The defeat to the Philippines might be hurting even more for the Football Ferns with the realisation that a victory would have secured a spot in the round of 16.

Heading into Sunday’s final two games in the group, all four teams have a chance to advance with Switzerland, New Zealand and Philippines a chance to top the group.

The group stages are starting to take shape! 💪#FIFAWWC | #BeyondGreatness — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 25, 2023

If New Zealand beat Switzerland and Norway beat the Philippines, the Football Ferns finish top .

. If New Zealand beat Switzerland and the Philippines beat Norway, the Football Ferns advance and it will go down to a tiebreaker for first and second spot.

and it will go down to a tiebreaker for first and second spot. If New Zealand draw with Switzerland and Norway beat the Philippines, then it will go to tiebreaker (more on this below).

If New Zealand draw with Switzerland and the Philippines beat Norway, the Football Ferns are out .

. If New Zealand lose and Norway lose, the Football Ferns are out.

Tiebreaker if Norway and New Zealand finish on same points.

A tiebreaker is decided by goal difference, then goals for, then head-to-head.