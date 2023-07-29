The Football Ferns during the national anthem. Photo / Photosport

Hold on for the ride.

Across their long history, which dates back to 1975, the Football Ferns have never had an occasion quite like this.

There have been plenty of big games, including that first year, when they beat Australia to reach the Asian Cup final, then topped Thailand to claim the trophy in Hong Kong.

There were some notable achievements at the World Invitational tournaments in Taiwan in the 1980s, a forerunner to the World Cup.

There was the famous win over the United States in 1987, which remains the only time the Ferns have beaten the Americans.

There have been four trips to the Olympics, highlighted by 2012, when they qualified for the last eight.

And there have been five previous World Cups, in China (1991), China (2007), Germany (2011), United States (2015) and France (2019).

But never has one game, one performance and one result meant so much.

When they walk out to face Switzerland on Sunday (7pm), the Ferns will be 90 minutes away from achieving their holy grail, to make the knockout round at a World Cup.

And they have the chance to do it in front of family and friends, among a 26,000 capacity crowd at Dunedin Stadium and in front of a huge television audience.

This is how local heroes are made.

The shock 1-0 defeat to the Philippines on Tuesday stung and may leave future scars. But the Ferns have regrouped this week, aware of what is at stake, especially the senior players.

Moments like this rarely come along.

The first World Cup bow in 1991 was a journey of discovery, as a completely amateur team were outclassed, shipping 11 goals to one. The return to that stage 16 years later was similarly tough, with three defeats, marked by a heavy 5-0 loss to Brazil.

The Ferns started to find their feet in 2011, with credible results against eventual champions Japan (1-2) and England (1-2) before two injury time goals secured a landmark 2-2 draw against Mexico.

Four years later the Ferns should have reached the knockout stages, from a competitive group, with Canada (world No 8), Netherlands (12) and China (16).

They were edged by Holland, then missed a penalty in a 0-0 draw with Canada. They could have advanced with victory over China, but were frustrated in a spiteful 2-2 draw, notable for a terrible penalty call against Betsy Hassett.

In 2019 they never really recovered from the 93rd minute decisive goal conceded to the Netherlands, with flat losses to Canada and Cameroon.

Football Ferns players celebrate after beating Norway. Photo / Photosport

So the stage is set. The Ferns have to rediscover the urgency and desperation they displayed against Norway, while remaining calm and composed. They have shown a capacity to create chances, though it won’t be easy.

The Philippines couldn’t muster a single shot against the Swiss, while Norway were similarly frustrated against the well-organised, resolute European side. And the Ferns (three points) have a difficult paradox; they can’t afford to concede but also need to be positive, aware that a draw probably won’t be enough.

It could be but will require a similar result in the Norway-Philippines match, or a 1-0 victory to the Europeans. Switzerland are in a better position (four points) and can be cautious, knowing they will progress with a point.

Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova has some big calls to make, especially with the formation, where she may revert to the 4-4-2 system that worked so well against Norway. Olivia Chance and Annalie Longo could come into the starting XI – after impressing off the bench against the Philippines – while Grace Jale will be better for her first run.

New Zealand's Annalie Longo reacts after the loss to the Philippines in Wellington. Photo / AP

Michaela Foster looks set to play a role at some stage, as her set piece ability could be crucial in a tight finale, and there are several attacking options in the wider squad, including Milly Clegg and Paige Satchell.

“For me, there is a bit of unfinished business,” said Longo, a veteran of the last four campaigns. “I’ve been fortunate to be part of a few World Cups. We created history on opening night and we want to go one step further.

“We are ready to go. That’s why we play football and put ourselves in these positions. It’s all in our hands now. Sunday is going to be a big test but we have already shown we can do it. There is a lot of belief. If we stick to our game plan, we can upset any team in this tournament.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.