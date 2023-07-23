Malia Steinmetz impressed in the Football Ferns' World Cup opener against Norway. Photosport

When Football Ferns’ coach Jitka Klimková took on the job in September 2021, she made an immediate pledge.

Youth were going to be given a chance and she would cast the net as wide as possible.

Caps and experience were important, but everyone would be judged on current output, more than past deeds. It was a conscious decision, as New Zealand Football powerbrokers were aware that the squad needed to be regenerated.

That mindset has been vindicated.

It hasn’t always been obvious throughout Klimková’s tenure but the fruits of her labour paid off spectacularly on Thursday night against Norway, as three of the young brigade made a remarkable impact.

Centre forward Jacqui Hand (24) was in everything. She had some delightful touches – with vision and angled first-time passing – while her skill and pace tormented the Norwegian defence, encapsulated by the bursting run and assist for Hannah Wilkinson’s goal.

Indiah-Paige Riley (21) was equally impressive. Employed as a right midfielder, her close control and dexterity created several promising situations, while she was close to a breakthrough international goal, with her left-footed shot forcing a fine save from Norway’s keeper. She also linked play well and defended admirably, considering she is a natural attacker.

And Malia Steinmetz (24) was perhaps the pick of the bunch. In the heart of midfield, her composure and poise in possession was remarkable, while her work rate and energy, alongside fellow midfielder Ria Percival, was impressive. The Three Kings United product ran from the first minute to the end and kept making good decisions.

“I have to say it was an incredible performance from all three of them,” said Klimková. “And it’s so helpful to have players like Wilkie, like Ria and Ali Riley around them. So they have role models on the field and they can learn from them. We knew the balance between young and experience is going to be important and it all clicked.”

Klimková set the tone in her first camp, when she called up six new players for the series in Canada, with Covid restrictions precluding the selection of anyone based in Australasia. In total the coach introduced 24 new faces into the environment in the build up to this World Cup, with 14 making their international debuts.

Hand (15 games) and Paige-Riley (10) have been the pick of the bunch, though others have shown promise. Steinmetz is not technically a new player – she made her debut in 2017 – but feels like one. She only played one match under previous Ferns mentor Tom Sermanni but has become a regular with Klimková in the past year and is in the form of her life.

Defender Claudia Bunge (23 games), who impressed in the last 30 minutes on Thursday after replacing Rebekah Stott, is another to jump up the pecking order, starting 13 games under Klimková.

Klimková’s willingness to experiment – at times forced by injury or absence – has been admirable.

It’s something Sermanni did less of – although he also had a compressed period following Andreas Heraf’s messy exit – while Tony Readings was often loyal to the same bunch for a long time.

The young guns are certainly enjoying the ride, albeit slightly bemused by their sudden profile.

“It was quite funny,” said Hand. “Me and Malia [Steinmetz] went up to the [hotel] lobby for coffee and we had four or five people asking for photos. We were like...’What’s going on’. But yeah, it’s really cool.”

The full Ferns squad was back in training on Saturday at Keith Hay Park, ahead of Tuesday’s match against the Philippines in Wellington (5.30pm), which has almost sold out.

“It just feels amazing,” said Hand. “The crowd at Eden Park was amazing and to know that everyone’s behind us for all of our games will be cool.”