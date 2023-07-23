Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 - Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková gets reward for backing youth

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Malia Steinmetz impressed in the Football Ferns' World Cup opener against Norway. Photosport

Malia Steinmetz impressed in the Football Ferns' World Cup opener against Norway. Photosport

When Football Ferns’ coach Jitka Klimková took on the job in September 2021, she made an immediate pledge.

Youth were going to be given a chance and she would cast the net as wide as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport