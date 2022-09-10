Kendra Cocksedge of Canterbury celebrates after winning the Farah Palmer Cup in her final provincial match. Photo / Getty

Canterbury 41

Auckland 14

In her last Farah Palmer Cup outing, it was only fitting that Kendra Cocksedge put on one final masterclass to help her side lift the premiership trophy in her 100th appearance.

It was a vintage display from Cocksedge in Canterbury's 41-14 win over Auckland, igniting the high-paced Canterbury attack, making some great instinctive plays and kicking well from the tee in a 21-point haul, before departing to warm applause with 13 minutes to play.

Earlier this month, the veteran halfback announced she will be retiring from all forms of the game after the Rugby World Cup; guiding the Canterbury side to their fifth title in six seasons bringing the curtain down on a long and decorated provincial career.

She was one of two in the Canterbury side to receive a perfect send-off, alongside prop Stephanie Te Ohaere-Fox, who was in her 113th appearance. It was a day for farewelling stalwarts of the game, with former Black Fern and three-time World Cup winner Emma Jensen playing her final match in Hawke's Bay's 24-20 championship final win against the previously unbeaten Otago team to help earn her side promotion to the premiership for next year.

"I'm so proud of the girls; that was an outstanding effort out there," Cocksedge told Sky Sport.

"I spoke earlier in the week about playing 100 games in a final being fairy tale enough, but to win on home turf? Holy heck, what a way to finish. Me and Steph are super stoked.

"I love the girls and I love the team. I'm going to miss them dearly."

Canterbury celebrate after winning the Farah Palmer Cup. Photo / Getty

While Auckland had some moments of brilliance, they found themselves spending most of the game chasing Canterbury, who played with pace from the opening whistle and capitalised on a plethora of penalties against the visitors.

The Canterbury attack worked like a well-oiled machine, with forwards Pip Love, Georgia Ponsonby and Chelsea Bremner putting their hands up for plenty of work, while centre Amy du Plessis was a factor in the attack through both her running game and distribution.

It was ominous early for Auckland as Canterbury were fast out of the blocks and put points on the board inside the opening three minutes through right wing Martha Mataele, who finished off a fast, sweeping move from one side of the pitch to the other.

When Ponsonby crashed over, also on the right edge, Canterbury held a 10-point lead with just six minutes off the clock.

It looked like a disastrous scoreline was in the works for the visitors, however a converted try through first five-eighth Ruahei Demant – set up by some lovely passing from Chryss Viliko and Maia Roos – brought the visitors back within three after 10 minutes.

But with execution stifling both sides, the hot start fizzled out as only a Canterbury penalty added to the scoreline before the break.

However, just as they did in the first half, Auckland made a slow start after the restart and Canterbury took advantage.

The hosts kept the scoreboard ticking over from the boot of Cocksedge, who slotted two quick penalties, before they blew the game open with a try through Love.

An intercept try through Cocksedge moments later only extended the hurt for Auckland, and when du Plessis went in with 19 minutes to play, the result was a foregone conclusion.

Auckland did manage to crack the Canterbury defence in the dying moments through Cilia-Marie Po'e, but it was Canterbury's day to celebrate.

Canterbury 41 (Martha Mataele, Georgia Ponsonby, Pip Love, Kendra Cocksedge, Amy du Plessis tries; Cocksedge 2 cons, 4 pens)

Auckland 14 (Ruahei Demant, Cilia-Marie Po'e tries; Sophie Fisher con, Patricia Maliepo con)

HT: 13-7