'Error or corruption': Controversial call in Tyson Fury - Deontay Wilder fight examined

Deontay Wilder (red/black trunks) and Tyson Fury (black/gold trunks) box during their WBC/Lineal heavyweight championship boxing match. Photo / Getty Images.

A famous UFC commentator has suggested corruption may have played a part in boxing's brilliant heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Joe Rogan, a podcaster and comedian, labelled it "one of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time".

But he disputed the result because of an alleged long count which allowed Brit Fury to get off the canvas in the fourth round and eventually win via an 11th round knockout against the American.

Rogan's corruption suggestion came across as something of a throwaway line.

But he was adamant about the long count, and said it may have been down to the referee "panicking".

The Sun reported that video scrutiny shows Wilder was to blame for giving Fury too much time to recover.

But Rogan said: "This is what happened. The referee is supposed to go, 'one two…' when the guy goes down.

"But if for any reason he has to interrupt the count…you're supposed to pick up the count where the ringside counter has it.

"So there's a guy who's counting ringside, and he'll keep the count going.

"So if you're at 'one, two,' and then you're like 'Go to a neutral corner,' that guy is supposed to be like 'three, four, five' but he didn't.

"He went back to it…but the guy had already been down for a couple of seconds.

"Without a doubt it was a long count. I think it's an error, or corruption. Most likely an error, most likely the (referee) is panicking."

Oct 9, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deontay Wilder (red/black trunks) is knocked out by Tyson Fury (black/gold trunks). Photo / Getty Images.

The Sun claimed referee Russell Mora had to tell Wilder to go back to a neutral corner causing a pause in the count.

A few days earlier, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier claimed Fury benefitted from a count which was "crazy slow".

Given Fury's performance and the inexact nature of boxing counts, the claims will hardly put a dent in Fury's win.

And the Joe Rogan Experience did lavish praise on the fight and Fury.

"There's maybe one or two other humans that have ever lived that can punch as hard as Wilder," Rogan said.

"He's a murderous puncher, but the skill level was so evident.

"The difference is Tyson Fury is a masterful boxer. His strategy was amazing.

"Just stay glued to Deontay, wear on him, hang on him, make him work, and just drag him deeper and deeper into these (expletive) horrible waters filled with crocodiles.

"That's what he did, and almost got knocked out doing it."