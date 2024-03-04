Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal against Sheffield United. Photo / AP

Arsenal delivered another statement win in its English Premier League title challenge by thrashing last-placed Sheffield United 6-0 today.

Some home fans left their seats and were seen heading to the exits inside Bramall Lane after 25 minutes when Kai Havertz made it 4-0, adding to strikes from Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli either side of an own-goal by Jayden Bogle.

With supporters in the away end singing “We’re gonna score in a minute,” Declan Rice slotted home a fifth in the 39th minute. It meant Arsenal scored five goals in three straight away league games — after West Ham (6-0) and Burnley (5-0) — and tied the record for most goals scored in the first half of a league game.

The visitors weren’t finished there, with right back Ben White becoming the sixth different scorer when lashing a left-foot shot into the far corner in the 58th.

At that stage, Arsenal looked a good bet to threaten the most goals scored by a team in a league game and the competition’s biggest margin of victory, with three clubs — Liverpool, Leicester and Manchester United (twice) — having won 9-0 down the years.

However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s decision to make a raft of substitutions — including removing Bukayo Saka at halftime and others like Rice and Jorginho later on — broke his team’s rhythm and Sheffield United’s players could breathe slightly easier.

Still, it was a good night for Arsenal’s goal difference, which is now far superior to that of title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City. Arsenal stayed in third place, two points behind Liverpool and a point adrift of City, and has won seven straight games in the league.

The only negative on the night was the sight of Martinelli being helped off with a right ankle injury in the 64th.

Sheffield United, which has already lost 8-0 to Newcastle and 5-0 to Brighton at home this season, stayed in last place, 11 points adrift of safety with 11 games remaining.





EPL ladder

(Team, points)

1. Liverpool 63

2. Man City 62

3. Arsenal 61

4. Aston Villa 55

5. Tottenham 50

6. Man United 44

7. West Ham 42

8. Newcastle 40

9. Brighton 39

10. Wolves 38

11. Chelsea 36

12. Fulham 35

13. Bournemouth 31

14. Crystal Palace 28

15. Brentford 26

16. Everton 25

17. Nottingham Forest 24

18. Luton Town 20

19. Burnley 13

20. Sheffield United 13