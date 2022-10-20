Olympic medallist Eliza McCartney sets date for comeback

Eliza McCartney is returning to competition after three years. Photo / Michael Craig

After three years away from competition with injury, pole vaulter Eliza McCartney is finally ready to soar, setting her return date at an Auckland athletics meet in December.

The 25-year-old has recovered from Achilles and hamstring injuries which stemmed from her running style, and has transformed her technique to ensure it is biomechanically sound. McCartney says she’s worked hard to not overload her Achilles.

“The way I was running was not conducive to healthy tendons; I was putting a lot of load and stress on my tendons. Now I’m physically feeling so much better and it’s a pretty cool place to be.”

Just three weeks ago, McCartney vaulted for the first time in 15 months — and she says she couldn’t wipe the smile off her face.

“It’s amazing. It’s exhilarating. I was beaming for days, it’s left me so happy and it’s really spilling into my life so it’s been an exciting time. To be finally back at that stage again and doing my job — feeling good at my job — it’s a wonderful feeling.”

She says being away from the track for 15 months left her unmotivated and tested her mentally.

“I was still training but I wasn’t able to actually pole vault, so it’s hard to find motivation when that’s the situation — I wasn’t vaulting, competing or travelling. I worked really tightly with my sports psychologist, making sure that I had that motivation in training to keep working hard so I could get back to vaulting again.

“It wasn’t easy, but at the same time I was making really clear progress all of the time. I was getting faster, stronger and fitter and I didn’t have my injuries anymore.”

McCartney will return to competition at the Night of Fives at AUT Millennium, on December 17. She says the event is relatively early in the domestic season.

“I’ve got a lot of catching up to do. I’m not ranked internationally because I haven’t competed in so long. I’ve got nothing to my name, so I need to get back out there and get some results down and show what I’m capable of. I’ve really been missing the feeling of being out there and loving every jump.”

Along with competing domestically, she has another goal to tick off — qualifying for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. In order to automatically qualify McCartney will have to clear 4.71 metres.

“That will be the goal. And as an athlete I do have goals, but part of this season is getting back into the groove of it. I’m going to be a completely different athlete; I think I’m going to be faster and stronger than I’ve ever been. It’s about testing the limits.”