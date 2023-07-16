Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Fifa World Cup 2023: Editorial - can New Zealand rise to the occasion?

Winston Aldworth
By
3 mins to read
Eden Park is set to host the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup. Photo / NZ Herald

Eden Park is set to host the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup. Photo / NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

The world’s biggest showcase of women’s sports could be on a collision course with Kiwi big-event lethargy.

There’s presumably a good reason why the opening match of the Women’s World Cup is kicking off

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport