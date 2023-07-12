Fifa is giving away 5000 free tickets for four different matches in New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Fifa has announced it will give away 20,000 free tickets to the Women’s World Cup this month for matches in New Zealand’s four host cities.

As an official Fifa Women’s Football partner, Xero is offering 5000 complimentary tickets to games in Dunedin, Wellington, Hamilton and Auckland to ensure Kiwis are getting involved with the biggest women’s sport event on the planet.

It comes after the Fifa’s head of women’s football Sarai Bareman admitted that World Cup ticket sales in New Zealand were a concern.

This morning former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lent her substantial 1.7m social media following to the cause urging people to “jump online and join in”.

In an Instagram post Ardern said while not professing to be an expert on football she was “so excited that New Zealand is hosting such a massive event full of amazing teams and athletes from around the world”.

Her post included links to buy tickets for matches in both Australia and New Zealand.

The Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20, with the Football Ferns taking on Norway at Eden Park, followed by Australia’s clash with Ireland in Sydney later the same night. It will be the biggest edition yet, expanded to 32 teams, while Fifa is expecting record television viewing figures to back up its large investment in the tournament.

But stadium attendances are the most visible barometer and the uptake in New Zealand hasn’t matched expectations, with only six of the 29 matches on the Fifa ticketing website showing they are at or near sell-out.

Today, Fifa revealed where sales may be low, announcing it will give away 5000 free tickets to each of the following matches on a first in first served basis:

Match 3: 21 July, 5pm - Dunedin - Philippines vs Switzerland

Match 5: 21 July, 7.30pm - Wellington - Spain v Costa Rica

Match 6: 22 July, 7pm - Hamilton - Zambia v Japan

Match 20: 26 July, 7.30pm - Auckland - Spain v Zambia

“The Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 is set to be huge, putting women’s football on the map here in Aotearoa,” said Xero GM brand and operations Valerie Walshe.

“Having access to these tickets means that more people will have the chance to be inspired by these athletes and we can hopefully grow the game locally within our football clubs all around the country.

“We want to see the sport, Kiwi clubs and female footballers thrive in New Zealand. The more people who get a chance to experience this beautiful game, the better.”

