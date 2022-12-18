Eastern Suburbs celebrate winning their win over Western Springs. Photo / photosport.nz

By Michael Burgess at Mt Smart Stadium

Eastern Suburbs have capped a superb season in women’s football with a comprehensive victory in the 2022 National League grand final on Sunday.

Suburbs scored two goals in each half to beat Western Springs 4-0 in an open game at Mt Smart Stadium.

The margin was perhaps tough on Springs, who were playing their first national final in club history and competed well in a tight first half.

But they failed to make the most of some good opportunities, while Suburbs were clinical with their chances.

Suburbs’ midfielder Deven Jackson was a standout, with three well-taken goals.

Victory rounds out an impressive campaign for Stephen Hoyle’s Suburbs team, as they claimed both the Northern Regional league title and the national minor premiership.

On a sweltering Auckland afternoon, they were sharper and faster than their counterparts and defensively tough to crack with their organisation and physicality.

Eastern Suburbs had edged both national league encounters (4-2 and 3-2) and it was a cagey start, in front of a small but vocal crowd.

Suburbs’ ninth-minute opener was a calamity for Western Springs. After a cross was only parried away, two defenders got in each other’s way trying to clear, which left Jackson to finish with a shot deflecting in off goalkeeper Angelique Tuisamoa.

The central Auckland team responded well, carving out several chances.

The best fell to Rina Hirano, after a delightful exchange of passing, but the Japanese was denied by a brilliant last-ditch tackle by Suburbs captain Rebekah Van Dort. Later striker Sofia Garcia dragged her shot past the post after a precise through ball.

Those missed opportunities felt costly and so it proved when Suburbs extended their lead just before halftime.

Like their first goal, there was an element of fortune, as a blocked shot fell into the path of Saki Yoshida who slid home with the goalkeeper stranded.

Eastern Suburbs should have gone further ahead early in the second half.

Jackson had the goal at her mercy – after a perfect pull back – but her close-range effort was brilliantly saved, before Tayla O’Brien hit the post following up.

Spings were themselves denied by the woodwork soon afterwards – as Sam Tawharu struck the upright, before Suburbs took control of the match with their third goal in the 53rd minute.

It had similarities to their first, with a cross parried into a danger area, allowing Jackson to finish easily.

After O’Brien forced a good save from Tuisamoa, Springs though they had scored following a corner.

In the melee inside the six-yard box, it looked like the ball had crossed the line – and Springs’ players were claiming handball – but the officials were unsighted.

Jackson’s final goal was a reward for perseverance, as she smashed home on the third attempt after her first two shots were blocked.

Eastern Suburbs 4 (Devon Jackson 9, 53, 82, Saki Yoshida 42)

Western Springs 0

Halftime 2-0