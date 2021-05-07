Website of the Year

Dylan Cleaver: Inside the 72 hours that rocked cricket as Black Caps' exit plans from India thrown into disarray

Ross Taylor gives injury update, discusses IPL Covid outbreak. Video / NZ Herald

Dylan Cleaver
In the end, it was probably something as mundane as a precautionary scan on a mystery spinner's shoulder that collapsed the sandcastle upon which the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League had been built.

