Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

DP World Tour Championship: Plenty on the line for Kiwi golfers despite Rory McIlory having season title wrapped up

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Ryan Fox will look to make the most of the final event of the DP World Tour season. Photo / AP

Ryan Fox will look to make the most of the final event of the DP World Tour season. Photo / AP

As the DP World Tour season comes to a close, Ryan Fox has one last chance to put the cherry on top of a career year.

Fox will tee off at the Jumeirah Golf Estates

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport