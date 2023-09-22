Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Golf: Daniel Hillier and the chase for golf’s pinnacle - a PGA Tour card

Joel Kulasingham
By
3 mins to read
Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview a packed weekend of sport and shout 'up the Wahs!' Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

There could soon be two Kiwis teeing off regularly on the PGA Tour.

Ryan Fox’s victory at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last week has all but secured his PGA Tour card for next

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport