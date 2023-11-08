Will the former Prime Minister repeat the rare feat at this year's event? Video / Supplied

All Blacks will go up against Black Caps while Sir John Key will return to attempt to repeat his hole-in-one with the first members of the field revealed for the second Chasing the Fox event at Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club.

Last year Key sunk an ace at the par three eighth at the Middlemore course before he was mobbed with hugs, high-fives and handshakes moments after pulling off the rare feat. He was given a guard of honour set up by fellow players on the green, leading towards the hole.

The event takes place on December 14 and is a short format, teams contest where golfers get to take on world number 27 Ryan Fox. Fox has had another stellar season, winning the BMW Championship in September, and sits fourth on the DP Tour season standings heading into this weekend’s penultimate event in South Africa - the Nedbank Golf Challenge before the season finale in Dubai next week.

All Blacks Anton Leinert-Brown, Damien McKenzie and Will Jordan will make up Team Rugby, coming off the back of a superb showing at the Rugby World Cup where they were edged in the final by the Springboks. Jordan finished the tournament as top try scorer.

On Team Cricket, Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson will be looking to have bragging rights over the All Blacks as they will be returning from the Cricket World Cup where they are aiming to win a maiden title. They’ll be joined on the tee by Black Caps great Ross Taylor.

Act leader David Seymour, Sir John Key and Max Key will make up the Politicians team while two-time Olympic champion Eric Murray and Black Sticks great Simon Child are in the Olympians team.

More celebrities will be announced along with a Warriors team and a Comedians team.

Meanwhile, 12-year-old schoolboy, Bayleigh Teepa-Tarau will caddie for Fox.

Teepa-Tarau, who has autism, is from a small rural town in the Bay of Plenty and caused a seismic shock-wave in New Zealand’s golfing scene by winning a national title at the Aims Games after only having played three rounds of golf in his life.

A group of Royal Auckland and Grange members which includes former All Blacks coach John Hart and rugby great Grant Fox are funding the trip for Bayleigh and his family to attend the event and experience the day.

Chasing the Fox this year is partnering up with I Am Hope as the charity partner.