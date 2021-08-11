Distraught Kiwi cyclists 'unlikely' to leave MIQ for Olivia Podmore's funeral

Olympic rower Eric Murray, Sport NZ CEO Raelene Castle and Chief executive Jacques Landry address the media in Cambridge. Video / NZ Herald

Distraught teammates of Kiwi Olympian Olivia Podmore appear unlikely to be granted an exemption to leave managed isolation early, according to health officials.

A Managed Isolation and Quarantine official said exemptions were generally unlikely to be given in cases wanting "to attend a funeral or tangihanga where there may be multiple people gathered".

Health Minister Chris Hipkins also said he is not aware of any exemptions being granted.

Podmore competed in track cycling at the 2016 Rio Olympics but died in New Zealand suddenly on Monday aged 24.

Many of her teammates and friends took part in this month's Tokyo games, arriving back in the country this morning and going straight into Covid-19 managed isolation.

Sports officials had earlier talked of seeking special exemptions to allow some of the athletes to leave isolation to attend Podmore's funeral.

Rose King, joint head of MIQ, said her team didn't comment on individual applications without permission from those involved.

Olivia Podmore. Photo / Hannah Peters

However, she said exemptions for exceptional reasons are approved only in rare circumstances.

"We are unlikely to approve applications to attend a funeral or tangihanga where there may be multiple people gathered," King said.

"This would create an unacceptable risk of potential Covid-19 transmission."

Speaking at a Covid-19 vaccine press conference this afternoon, Health Minister Hipkins said he was unaware of any exemptions being granted.

He did, however, say MIQ staff were doing their best to "surround" Podmore's friends "with love" even though the athletes were not able to be with other people.

Cycling NZ earlier today indicated to the Herald it had been "having discussions" around how Tokyo Olympic cyclists in MIQ for the next two weeks might be able to attend Podmore's funeral.

A source close to the family said the timing of Podmore's funeral had not been confirmed as of last night as they were still organising the transportation of her body back to Christchurch.

Kiwi cyclists who competed in the Tokyo Olympics touched down in Christchurch on Tuesday morning and the athletes were finding it "very difficult" in MIQ at the moment, Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle said.

Athletes found out about Podmore's death as they were about to board the flight in Tokyo on Monday.

Castle said Podmore had reached out for support before her death on Monday.

Raelene Castle, Sport NZ CEO, discusses the sudden death of cyclist Olivia Podmore. Photo / Mike Scott

Speaking at a separate Cambridge press conference yesterday, Cycling NZ chief executive Jacques Landry said it would be "questioning ... for a long time" whether it had failed Podmore.

Her death was a "tremendous loss", he said.

Asked about the environment at Cycling NZ since a damning 2018 report into the organisation, Landry said his KPI was to ensure there was a proper culture at the organisation.

A spokesperson for the Podmore family, Mike Pero, said Podmore was with her mother, Nienke, yesterday in good spirits at Queenstown Airport before flying to Hamilton.

Olivia Podmore, 24, represented New Zealand at the 2016 Rio Olympics and died suddenly on August 9. Photo / Dianne Manson

"It's a difficult time for them to come to grips with this. It was totally unexpected and they are grieving the loss of their daughter, and they don't know what to think at this stage. They're still trying to come to grips with it," Pero said.

Pero said Podmore had been training hard in Cambridge in the hope of competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"I personally only saw her two weeks ago while I was in Cambridge and we didn't see this coming obviously," Pero said.

Liv, I’m devastated to have to be writing this. You have broken so many hearts today 💔💔💔 We have been through many ups... Posted by Natasha Hansen on Monday, August 9, 2021

High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) also released a statement saying it is "deeply saddened" by Podmore's death and a "significant amount of work" is being done to support returning Tokyo 2020 Olympic athletes who knew Podmore as they enter MIQ.

"A significant amount of work has been done in advance to ensure the team have the support they need for their physical and mental wellbeing in MIQ," HPSNZ said.

