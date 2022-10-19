Dame Valerie Adams says she was completely transparent in her new documentary film 'More Than Gold'. Photo / Supplied

If you thought you knew Dame Valerie Adams, think again.

That's the overwhelming sentiment after watching 'More Than Gold', the new film that traces the remarkable life of the four-time Olympic medallist and eight-time world champion, while also tracking her unlikely journey to the Tokyo Games.

Adams has spent two decades in the spotlight, since she broke through as a teenage shot put sensation.

Her story has been told countless times, but never quite like this.

It's confronting, captivating and compelling, as Adams doesn't hold back in baring her soul, even willing to discuss some intensely private matters that other documentary subjects might avoid.

"When I took on this project, I wanted to make sure that my story was told in its fullness authentically," Adams tells the Herald. "I was transparent about everything."

Adams has generally been an "open book, publicly" throughout her career, but the shutters had to go up during the last few years, as she battled to get to one last Olympic Games against considerable odds.

"At the time, from an emotional point of view and mental health and wellbeing, it was something that needed to be a bit more protected," explains Adams. "But now is the right time to share that."

The most challenging scenes come in the few days after the birth of her second child Kepaleli in March 2019.

She has previously broadly discussed the difficulties of that time, but the film reveals the dark reality and Adams at her most vulnerable, after complications relating to the Caesarean section required further operations.

"But if there was one pain in my whole entire life, that was the worst - that was it," said Adams. "That took me to the cliff's edge of not wanting to be here, that pain. I've been through a lot and my pain threshold is pretty extensive, very high … but that right there. I was tapped out. I was done."

Dame Valerie Adams' story has been told countless times, but never quite like this. Photo / Supplied

The film reveals some harrowing conversations with Adams and her husband Gabriel Price, who admits he had feared the worst.

"It was awful for him," admits Adams.

But within the darkness, there was also light, as she plots a path to Tokyo from her hospital bed.

"I can believe it [now] because I know me," said Adams. "Other people not so much. It was a nightmare and all you see is black, black, black, but there was a little glimmer or something there that made me think 'okay, let's get a calendar out and see what it's going to look like'. I'm laying there, split down the middle, tubes everywhere, but it was part of the process of healing. And I wanted this so badly."

Making the film took Adams out of her comfort zone, especially with cameras at usually private settings, from training sessions to doctor's visits to teary family farewells.

She is thrilled with the finished product, but admits it was an exhausting, emotional process, especially reliving events like the passing of her mother, when a 15-year-old Adams ended up being her carer at a South Auckland hospice.

"It doesn't matter how old you are, when your mom dies, or your parent dies," says Adams. "It's still hard, very difficult and to be able to share that experience it obviously still has an impact on me. She's still at the forefront of my mind."

Adams, 38, has dealt with so many different challenges throughout her life but is philosophical.

"I believe people get handed what they're able to handle," says Adams. "That's my attitude towards things that come my way. You find a way to get through it."

Dame Valerie Adams at the premiere of 'More Than Gold'. Photo / Supplied

While there are painful and despairing moments, ultimately 'More Than Gold' is about triumph, especially with her unlikely deeds in Tokyo, after the most trying build-up imaginable.

It's about achievement against the odds, as well as an athletic dominance that was probably never completely appreciated.

As one expert says, "anyone who goes undefeated for over 100 events is superhuman". That comment comes to mind, watching Adams in the gym, shifting impossible weights, then being asked to do more.

"That's a small glimpse of what you've got to go through to throw your bloody shot put as far as possible," laughs Adams.

Viewers will gain a new respect for the artistry of the sport – especially with one particular scene that took 10 hours to film - and be surprised when Adams reveals the number of perfect throws she managed across her long career (hint: it's not many).

But away from the athletic pursuits, it's also a portrait of a truly unique individual. Funny, frank, fearless, sometimes fiery, but always authentic, always herself.

Director Briar March was given wonderful access, from sitting in on tense coach-athlete meetings to being at home with Adams and her extended family (the exact number of siblings is still disputed). It's woven together skilfully, with Adams' life story told in parallel with her recent Olympic quest.

March shot over 100 hours of footage, interviewing a wide range of people, from her childhood best friend – who helped her stand up to school bullies - to the former teacher who bought her some flash Nike shoes after watching Adams compete barefoot at her first inter-school competition.

Adams watched the film for the first time at the premiere and shed a few tears.

"I found it very overwhelming," says Adams. "All of a sudden you've got your whole life laid out for your eyes in 90 minutes - for everybody to watch. But I'm really happy that I committed [and] I gave it the time and energy that it deserved. And now we have been given a wonderful documentary to enjoy because of that."