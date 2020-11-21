Cycling: Big shoes to fill as Sam Dakin replaces Eddie Dawkins in men's sprint team for the Olympics

Mens Sprint team members (L-R) Sam Webster, Sam Dakin and Ethan Mitchell during the New Zealand Olympic Committee Tokyo 2020 Track Cycling Selection Announcement. Photo / Getty

It was almost fitting the way New Zealand's men's sprint track cyclists positioned themselves at one point of their Olympic team naming in Cambridge.

In the front row was Sam Webster and Ethan Mitchell, behind them, Sam Dakin.

It was likely down to the order which was read out by NZOC boss Kereyn Smith, but it was also a reminder that Dakin's the new kid on the block.

Dakin is Eddie Dawkins' replacement in the side, after he retired in April.

Between them, Dawkins, Webster and Mitchell won three world championships and Olympic silver at Rio 2016.

"It's been different," Dakin explained to the Herald. "Those boys were together for 10 years and for Eddie to leave the team and make that decision to retire really changed the environment.

"I had some really big shoes to fill, which has been tough to step into that team and have the pressure of trying to front up. But it's awesome and it's exciting and now it's time to make it my own journey and a new step forward for the sprint team."

The transition was never going to be as smooth as the velodrome boards they ride on either. While Dakin had spent time with the team as their back-up rider, and replaced Dawkins at a World Cup event last year, he was never the first choice.

"I actually lived with Eddie back in 2016 - he was my first flatmate in Cambridge so I know the guy pretty well. He was a mentor to me for quite a few years so it was really special to come into the team and compete with him for a while and travel to the world championships as their reserve. Seeing him go was really sad, but it's now my time to step in.

"It's just been a really organic process," Dakin answered when asked how they've gone about building team growth and development. "We've adapted the training and have been following what we've needed to do and we've got trust in [coach] René [Wolff] and the rest of the coaching staff that we'll be ready for Tokyo."

The 24-year-old revealed they've somewhat gone back to the drawing board to try and find success. Once one of the gold medal favourites at every event, the sprint trio's now slipped to fourth in the world and failed to make the final at this year's world champs in Germany. The once revered sprint programme has now fallen behind an exciting, young, endurance team.

While his job is to fill the hole left by Dawkins, Dakin acknowledged he helps with it off the track as well.

"Like Eddie, I'm not the quietest character, I'm a relatively big character when I walk into the room, I'm not afraid of the limelight. It's a good mixture, we all gel well, we have similar interests away from the bike so you can bring that to the space."

But he has no intention, for now at least, of replacing him on the leg press leaderboard. The veteran was renowned for breaking records on the machine, telling the Herald after his retirement that his personal best was over 900 kilograms.

"No one's had a crack at it yet, I'm eyeing it up though. I got the front squat record the other day which I'd been chasing. But I'm still a few years away from being at Eddie's level… I'm the leanest I've ever been though, I'm down five kilograms so this is the nick I'll be in, if not better come Tokyo."

Dakin lives with endurance rider and 2019 omnium world champion Campbell Stewart, who was also included in the Tokyo Games squad. They were planning on going out for a pizza at their favourite local joint, Alpino, to celebrate.

"It's a pretty special achievement, to be both named and live in the same house," Dakin reflected. "I moved in when I was in the regional hub and he was winning world titles, so to be named in the Olympic team together three years on is really special."

Dakin's girlfriend, endurance rider Nicole Shields, was also named as a non-travelling reserve, though may travel depending on other selections.

It must be weird for Dakin, knowing there's a very real possibility his new team may not last. It wouldn't be surprising if Mitchell and Webster retired after Tokyo.

But for right now, all he cares about is winning.

"That date, August 2nd next year, is firmly in the back of our minds. Everything is building towards that day. It's terrifying but it's exciting."