Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Cycling: Big shoes to fill as Sam Dakin replaces Eddie Dawkins in men's sprint team for the Olympics

4 minutes to read

Mens Sprint team members (L-R) Sam Webster, Sam Dakin and Ethan Mitchell during the New Zealand Olympic Committee Tokyo 2020 Track Cycling Selection Announcement. Photo / Getty

By:

Alex Chapman is a sports reporter for NZME.

It was almost fitting the way New Zealand's men's sprint track cyclists positioned themselves at one point of their Olympic team naming in Cambridge.

In the front row was Sam Webster and Ethan Mitchell, behind

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.