Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The greatest rivalries in sport – India v Pakistan

NZ Herald
10 mins to read

India's Arshdeep Singh celebrating the wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam during the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Photo / Photosport

India's Arshdeep Singh celebrating the wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam during the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Alternative Commentary Collective’s Agenda podcast is launching four special episodes under the “Versus” banner in which they examine some of the greatest ever sporting rivalries. This week we travel to the subcontinent to examine the most intense cricket rivalry on the planet. The ACC’s series is powered by Bonds

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save