George Munsey of Scotland bats against England at the T20 World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

George Munsey of Scotland bats against England at the T20 World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

Scotland set defending champion England a tough revised target of 109 runs in 10 overs at the Twenty20 World Cup before the match in Barbados was abandoned because of more rain.

Each team earns a point in Group B with the no result.

The washout means England remain winless against European sides at the T20 World Cup, with losses to the Netherlands (2009, 2014), and washouts against Ireland (2010, 2022).

Rain had already twice interrupted the game before Scotland openers George Munsey and Michael Jones made a spirited 90-0 in a revised 10 overs for each team. England’s target was then recalculated under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Method to 109.

That would have been a challenge even for England’s ferocious batting.

Earlier, rain kept the players off the field first for nearly an hour after Scotland won the toss and elected to bat. Jones (45 not out) and Munsey (41 not out) negotiated the pace threat of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer in the power play before rain returned in the 7th over with Scotland reaching 51-0.

Munsey got a lucky escape on 16 before the second rain interruption when captain Jos Buttler took a well-judged running catch at third man only to see Mark Wood over-stepping the crease.

On resumption, Munsey and Jones hit another 39 runs off the remaining 22 balls as spinner Adil Rashid gave away 24 off the two overs.

Barbados-born Archer made his T20 World Cup debut after returning from injury and showed glimpses of his full fitness during England’s recent 2-0 series victory against Pakistan. He bowled two overs for 12 runs, but both Scottish openers batted with confidence against him under overcast conditions.