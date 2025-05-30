Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

30 May, 2025 01:32 AM 2 mins to read

Black Caps coach Gary Stead. Photo / Photosport

Gary Stead’s almost seven-year reign as Black Caps coach appears to be at an end.

Stead, who has already stood down from the white-ball role, has not been interviewed in any capacity.

He will leave having fashioned arguably the position’s greatest record with a world test championship, a 3-0 series victory in India and 50-over and 20-over Cricket World Cup final appearances to his credit.

Former bowling coaches Shane Bond and Shane Jurgensen, incumbent assistant Luke Ronchi, and former domestic and recent South African white-ball mentor Rob Walter were the candidates interviewed.

That in turn has sparked intrigue as to why multiple championship-winning coach Peter Fulton failed to get a hearing.