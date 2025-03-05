New Zealand shattered South Africa’s dreams

Ongama Gcwabe, IOL

"The real reason behind South Africa’s loss could be traced back to the lack of partnerships with both bat and ball. From the new-ball duo to the death overs, there were no real partnerships as the bowlers toiled.

“With the bat, apart from the century stand between Temba Bavuma (56) and Rassie van der Dussen (69) for the second wicket, there were no substantial contributions in tandem in a game where the side needed big partnerships to come close to the 363-run target."

Black Caps neutralised Keshav Maharaj

Rahul Iyer, Wisden

“The biggest partnership of the game also ended up being the most important one. Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson put on 164 for the second wicket en route to centuries – but more crucially, neutralised Keshav Maharaj to great effect.

“South Africa’s go-to in the middle overs, Ravindra and Williamson ensured he went wicketless, and as a bonus, managed to inflict some punishment on the left-armer. While it was Ravindra who kept the scoreboard going when Williamson started off, the pair switched roles against Maharaj.

“Ravindra scored just eight off his first 16 balls from Maharaj before eventually accelerating to 27 off 25. Williamson, on the other hand, was able to milk the spinner for singles throughout his innings to keep things moving. In the end, this stand set the platform for what was to come."

Forget the devastation

Al Jazeera

The New Zealand bowlers need to quickly forget the devastation the South Africa number six caused to their figures – especially with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli set to launch their assault from the top for the Indians on Sunday.

Why India should be wary of New Zealand

Indian Express

“If there is any team in the Champions Trophy that could match or come close to India in terms of spin bowling resources, it is the Kiwis. Led by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, they have three other spin bowling options in Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra. So in terms of variety in the spin department, they have their bases covered. In their group match, India came out prepared to deal with them and emerged successful. But this time, New Zealand will come back fully aware of what exactly to do in these conditions. With the final set to be played on the same pitch that was used for India’s game against Pakistan, the Kiwi spinners will have a big role to play.”

What the captains said:

New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner

“It’s a cool feeling to make the final. We were challenged by a good side. We’ve had a go against India, look forward to do it again. The platform we were able to set with Rachin and Kane, and set up the death phase earlier, was great.

“The finishers did their job. The key for the bowlers to keep chipping away with wickets. It was good personally. What we speak about as a group is apply pressure, but still take wickets. It was pleasing to get three pretty good scalps personally. We got four allrounders who bowl spin, that gives depth.

“Williamson keeps doing it. That partnership was massive, might’ve been frustrated a touch at times, but they flipped the switch earlier and got us to 360. Looking back, 320 might not have been enough. Being there in Dubai and putting India under pressure gave us confidence. You take in what things work and what doesn’t. Not winning the toss might be nice.”

South Africa’s Temba Bavum

“NZ were above par. I think as well as they batted, we backed ourselves to chase 350 with the wicket getting better. We had one or two good partnerships but not enough.

“NZ really put us under pressure from the get go. They pierced the off side regularly and kept hitting boundaries in the middle overs, was tough to contain them for having had wickets in hand at the death and putting us under pressure. At 125 for 1, me and Rassie batting, we needed to bat till the 35th. But we weren’t able to set up the base for the middle order. Soft dismissal for me, better ball to get Rassie. Left too much to do for those coming in. From a batting point of view, being more decisive is what’s on my mind. Have to be ruthless and go for the game.”