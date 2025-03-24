Kelly has been confirmed to open the batting, and can call on more than 200 appearances for domestic level with both the Firebirds, Northern Brave and the Otago Volts beforehand.

The 31-year-old was capped by New Zealand at under-19 level, and has played 87 List A matches, in which he’s scored 2632 runs at an average of just under 33.

The pair reinforce the Black Caps’ batting unit, which is without Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips currently on Indian Premier League duty. Kane Williamson has made himself unavailable for selection.

Captain Mitchell Santner is another missing to the IPL, meaning Tom Latham will lead the side in his absence.

In the bowling ranks, Will O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith and Ben Sears make up the pace attack, with Matt Henry (injury) and Kyle Jamieson (rested) both unavailable.

Auckland’s Adi Ashok also returns to the squad after making his ODI debut at the end of 2023, and adds another spin option alongside Michael Bracewell.

Despite returning to the Black Caps for the five-match T20 series, the trio of Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Jimmy Neesham are also unavailable, having not been selected.

New Zealand Cricket have confirmed that with more than two years until the next 50-over World Cup, selection criteria will be given to those on national and domestic central contracts.

“With a group of regular ODI players unavailable, we have a selected group of high-potential players who are now ready for opportunities at international level,” chief selector Sam Wells said.

“Nick has been the standout domestic batsman the last few seasons. He is a dynamic strokemaker with power, and he can bat anywhere in the top six.

“Mo is one of our most promising young batters and he also provides a sixth bowling option, which is required in the absence of Rachin and Glenn.

“It’s nice to be welcoming Adi back into the group again after having a taste of international cricket a couple of years ago.

“His performances for Auckland have been impressive. His accuracy in the middle overs is a valuable skill set he can bring to the team and now is a good time to give him some more valuable international experience.”

Neesham and Allen both opted out of NZ Cricket contracts, while Seifert did the same with Northern Districts.

Black Caps squad: Tom Latham (c), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



