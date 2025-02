Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

New Zealand have won the 2024-25 Pakistan Tri-Nation Series. Photo / AFP

The Black Caps have cruised to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the tri-series final in Karachi.

After bowling the hosts out for 242, New Zealand were under no real pressure to score runs and reached the total with 28 balls to spare.

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham were the pick of the Kiwi batters, making half centuries of 57 and 56 respectively, while Will O’Rourke’s 4-43 was the standout performance with the ball.