Henry Nicholls replaces Latham, with Michael Bracewell to captain the team.
Will Young will miss the second and third games for the birth of his first child.
The Black Caps’ batting unit has taken another hit, with wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham ruled out of the three-match One-Day International series against Pakistan to end the home summer of cricket.
Latham, who was named as captain in the absence of Mitchell Santner, was struck on his right hand while batting during training this week. An X-ray revealed a fracture, which would require at least four weeks’ rest.
Coach Gary Stead said veteran Henry Nicholls would replace Latham, with Michael Bracewell to lead the side instead.
“It’s obviously disappointing to lose Tom as captain on the eve of the series and we wish him a speedy recovery. The side is in safe hands with Michael, who’s done a great job through the T20I series,” Stead said.
Latham’s injury is the latest hit to the Black Caps’ batting unit, which is without Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips, who are currently on Indian Premier League duty. Kane Williamson has also made himself unavailable for selection.
Nicholls has been facing his own injury concerns, missing much of the season after sustaining a calf strain in November. Capped 78 times in ODIs, the batter returned to domestic cricket earlier this month, recording five 50-plus scores in six innings.
While the 33-year-old has been out of New Zealand’s test reckoning since December 2023, the left-hander made his international return on last year’s limited overs tour of Sri Lanka.
Black Caps squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Rhys Mariu, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young.