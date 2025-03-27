Latham’s injury is the latest hit to the Black Caps’ batting unit, which is without Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips, who are currently on Indian Premier League duty. Kane Williamson has also made himself unavailable for selection.

Subsequently, Wellington duo Muhammad Abbas and Nick Kelly have earned their first international call-ups.

Nicholls has been facing his own injury concerns, missing much of the season after sustaining a calf strain in November. Capped 78 times in ODIs, the batter returned to domestic cricket earlier this month, recording five 50-plus scores in six innings.

While the 33-year-old has been out of New Zealand’s test reckoning since December 2023, the left-hander made his international return on last year’s limited overs tour of Sri Lanka.

Henry Nicholls has returned after missing much of this season after sustaining a calf strain in November. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, opener Will Young would also be unavailable for games two and three, as he and his wife await the birth of their first child.

Young will be replaced by 23-year-old Canterbury batter Rhys Mariu, who has been called into the international set-up for the first time.

Stead said he was confident the side would adapt to the changes.

“We’ve had to be flexible this tour with numerous players unavailable for different reasons,” the coach said.

“What it does do is offer opportunities to other players and it’s nice to introduce Rhys into the environment for the first time, as well as welcome back Henry.”

He said Nicholls had been in good form since returning from injury and would add valuable skills and experience to the side.

“Finally, we wish Will and his wife Elise all the best next week as they await their first child, which is such a special and important time for them.”

Despite returning to the Black Caps for the five-match T20 series, the trio of Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Jimmy Neesham have not been selected for this series.

New Zealand Cricket has confirmed that with more than two years until the next 50-over World Cup, selection criteria will be given to those on national and domestic central contracts.

“With a group of regular ODI players unavailable, we have a selected group of high-potential players who are now ready for opportunities at international level,” chief selector Sam Wells said.

Black Caps squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Rhys Mariu, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young.