All you need to know about the Cricket World Cup semifinals between India and New Zealand and South Africa and Australia.
When is the India v New Zealand semifinal?
The first semifinal is 9.30pm NZT Wednesday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Have India and NZ met in semifinals before?
Who can forget the two-day semifinal at Old Trafford four years ago? Rain disrupted play in the 47th over of New Zealand’s innings, sending the game into a second day. New Zealand finished on 239 for eight, with Ross Taylor top-scoring (74). Matt Henry and Trent Boult did early damage as India fell to 92 for six before Ravindra Jadeja (77) and M.S. Dhoni (50) put on 116 for the seventh wicket. But a brilliant run-out by Martin Guptill ended Dhoni’s World Cup career as New Zealand won by 18 runs.
What is the recent history between India and the Black Caps?
Both teams have hosted each other in the last 12 months.
India in New Zealand, Nov 2022
1st ODI - New Zealand won by seven wickets
2nd ODI - No result
3rd ODI - No result
New Zealand in India, Jan 2023
1st ODI - India won by 12 runs
2nd ODI - India won by eight wickets
3rd ODI - India won by 90
World Cup pool play
Who are India’s and New Zealand’s top performers at the Cricket World Cup?
Most runs - India
Virat Kolhi 594 (2 100s, 5 50s)
Rohit Sharma 503 (1 100, 3 50s)
Shreyas Iyer 421 (1 100, 3 50s)
Most runs - New Zealand
Rachin Ravinda 565 (3 100s, 2 50s)
Daryl Mitchell 418 (1 100, 2 50s)
Devon Conway 359 (1 100)
Most wickets - India
Jasprit Bumrah - 17
Mohammed Shami - 16
Ravindra Jadeja - 16
Most wickets - New Zealand
Mitchell Santner - 16
Trent Boult - 13
Matt Henry - 11
What is New Zealand’s semifinal record at the Cricket World Cup?
Played 8, won 2, lost six
1975 - Lost to West Indies by five wickets
1979 - Lost to England by nine runs
1992 - Lost to Pakistan by four wickets
1999 - Lost to Pakistan by nine wickets
2007 - Lost to Sri Lanka by 81 runs
2011 - Lost to Sri Lanka by five wickets
2015 - Beat South Africa by four wickets (DLS)
2019 - Beat India by 18 runs
What is India’s semifinal record at the Cricket World Cup?
Played 7, won 3, lost four
1983 - Beat England by six wickets
1987- Lost to England by 36 runs
1996 - Lost to Sri Lanka by default
2003 - Beat Kenya by 91 runs
2011 - Beat Pakistan by 29 runs
2015 - Lost to Australia 95 runs
2019 - Lost to New Zealand by 18 runs
What is New Zealand’s record at Wankhede Stadium?
Beat Canada by 97 runs, 2011 Cricket World Cup
Lost to Sri Lanka by 112 runs, 2011 Cricket World Cup
Beat India by six wickets, 2017 series
India v New Zealand overall record
Played 117, India won 59, New Zealand won 50, 1 tied, 7 no results
When is South Africa v Australia semifinal?
The second semifinal is Thursday 9.30pm NZT, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Have South Africa and Australia met in semifinals before?
2023 will be the third semifinal meeting between South Africa and Australia (1999 and 2007). The 1999 semifinal is an all-time classic, finishing in a tie with Australia progressing on net run rate. Needing one run with three balls remaining, South African number 11 Allan Donald was run out at the bowler’s end as Australia won a thriller, defending just 213. In 2007, South Africa made just 149 which Australia chased down in the 32nd over.
What are the odds for the Cricket World Cup semifinals?
India $1.33, New Zealand $3.20
South Africa $2.05, Australia $1.73
How to watch the Cricket World Cup semifinals?
Sky Sport will feature both Cricket World Cup semifinals. You can follow the live updates on nzherald.co.nz.