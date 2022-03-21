Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Getty Images / Photosport

Despite losing four out of six games at the World Cup, the White Ferns still – technically – have an outside shot at making the semifinals, which makes their performances at the tournament so far that much more disappointing.

But don't hold out too much hope as the White Ferns need a whole bunch of things to go right – or wrong for their opponents – and probably still have to beat Pakistan by a massive amount to improve their low net run rate.

White Ferns' Lea Tahuhu and Amy Satterthwaite look on after losing to England. Photo / Photosport

As it stands, the White Ferns sit in sixth on the table on four points, with the top four advancing to the semifinals. Ahead of them are West Indies (six points), India (four points) and England (four points) in third, fourth and fifth respectively, with all three having a game in hand.

The best the White Ferns can hope for is six points, and will basically need multiple upsets to go against the West Indies, England and/or India, while still having to put in a big performance against Pakistan in their final clash on Saturday.

The Cricket World Cup standings, as of Monday morning. Photo / cricketworldcup.com

The West Indies can reach eight points with a win over Pakistan (who are still winless at the tournament) today in their matchup in Seddon Park and still have a final game against South Africa later on if they fall to an upset loss. If today's clash gets washed out, which is currently delayed due to rain, then both West Indies and Pakistan will share a point each, putting the Windies beyond New Zealand at seven points.

England, the defending world champions, have their final two matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh, who only have one win over Pakistan. England will be strong favourites to take both victories to move to eight points. If they drop one match, they will still likely have a stronger net run rate than New Zealand if the Ferns beat Pakistan.

India are still yet to face Bangladesh and South Africa, and will back themselves to get both wins, or at least one to move to six points – and they have a better net run rate than the Ferns.

So it's basically all to play for for those teams, but New Zealand are all but out barring an unlikely chain of results.