Suzie Bates top scored for the White Ferns with 54. Photosport

The White Ferns have bounced back to level their five-match Twenty20 series in the West Indies after winning game two with a ball to spare.

Chasing 108 to win, New Zealand needed seven off the final over and Lauren Down and Georgia Plimmer chased it down to set up a six-wicket win.

The hosts won the opening match by one run.

Hayley Jensen starred for the White Ferns with the ball as they restricted the hosts to 107 for five. Jensen took 3-24 from her four overs while Eden Carson finished with 2-12.

Suzie Bates then lead the chase, scoring half of New Zealand's total, with 54 from 61 balls while Amelia Kerr chipped in with 21 from 25.

New Zealand's chase stalled late after the dismissal of Bates in the 17th over and then in the next over losing Kerr and Maddy Green in consecutive balls.

But Plimmer and Down steadied the ship to get the final 17 runs needed to even the series.