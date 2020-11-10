Cricket: Trent Boult leads Mumbai Indians to victory in Indian Premier League final

Trent Boult finished with 3-30 in the Indian Premier League final. Sportzpics for BCCI

Black Caps paceman Trent Boult stamped his mark with the first delivery of the Indian Premier League final, leading the Mumbai Indians to a fifth title in eight years.

Boult dismissed Delhi Capitals and Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis with the opening ball of the match when he forced an edge through to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

The Black Cap then struck again in his second over with the wicket of Indian star Ajinkya Rahane, leaving Delhi 16-2. Boult eventually finished with the figures of 3-30 to end the 2020 tournament with 25 wickets in 15 matches.

Shreyas Iyer (65) and Rishabh Pant (56) helped recover Delhi's innings to reach 156 for seven.

The Mumbai Indians then chased down the target with eight balls to spare to win by five wickets.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma top-scored with 68 from 51 balls in the chase.

Boult was named man of the match for getting Mumbai off to a fine start.

"Nice to be contributing and getting the team off to a bit of a start," the left-armer said.

"Obviously to have any cricket at this time of the year with everything going on…we've had a good couple of months and to get across the line tonight has definitely made it all worth it."