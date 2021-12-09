Cricket: Travis Head's blazing century puts Australia in Ashes ascendency

Travis Head of Australia celebrates after scoring a century during day two. Photo / Getty

Travis Head of Australia celebrates after scoring a century during day two. Photo / Getty

Australian No 5 Travis Head has scored the first century of the 2021-22 Ashes series.

The South Australian batter brought up the third century of his Test career in 85 deliveries, pummelling England's hapless bowlers as the sun set over the Brisbane skyline.

It ranks as the third-fastest century in Ashes history.

Earlier, England kept themselves in the contest by taking 4-29 in a damaging passage of play after the tourists were rolled for just 147 inside two sessions on the opening day of the series.

There was hope for England early on the morning of Day 2 with Ollie Robinson removing opener Marcus Harris for just three runs.

It left the Aussies 1-10 in the sixth over, and it could have been 2-30 with David Warner clean bowled by Ben Stokes on a no ball.

Instead, Australia moved to the commanding position of 1-113 at lunch — trailing England by just 34 runs with nine wickets still in the sheds.

It only got worse for England after lunch, with a lengthy series of dropped catches, missed run outs and botched reviews frustrating the visitors.

But the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in quick succession appeared to bring England back into the contest.

Next Warner fell agonisingly short of a Test century after the tea break and Robinson found himself on a hat-trick when young gun Cameron Green fell in the next ball after shouldering arms to a ball which cannoned into his off-stump.

But Head set about reviving the Australian innings.

The left-hander smacked 12 boundaries and two sixes on his way to a maiden Ashes century.

Australia finished the day 7-343, Australia leading by 196 runs.