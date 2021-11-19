Cricket: Tim Southee admits hectic schedule is affecting Black Caps in tough Indian conditions

First the World Cup was lost, now the consolation prize. The Black Caps this morning slumped to a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of India in Ranchi, dropping the series with a game to spare. Video / Sky Sport

Black Caps captain Tim Southee has admitted the team's hectic schedule has impacted the side's ability to train and better adapt to trying conditions in India after it suffered a T20 series loss this morning.

For the second game in succession, India successfully chased down a Black Caps total with overs to spare and despite a strong spell from the Black Caps captain, the side's other bowlers seemed to struggle with the heavy dew at the ground.

Trent Boult, Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner all failed to take a wicket and conceded a combined 108 runs from their 11 overs; while Jimmy Neesham bowled two deliveries for 12 runs at the death.

While Southee denied the dew had affected the bowlers, he did admit they had not had a chance to replicate any expected conditions in training due to the side's packed schedule.

"There was heavy dew throughout the whole night, there was dew already in the warmups. It played a factor for both sides, it did get a little bit worse as the game went on but we knew it was going to be the case; I just don't think we adapted to the surface as well as we could have.

"It's tough, you can obviously train with a wet ball. We haven't had a lot of training with the nature of this series being so close together, it's just: play, travel day, play, travel day, play again.

"So there's not a lot of training so I think the guys just have to find a way."

Despite already conceding the series to India, Southee says his side still have everything to play for in their third encounter on Monday.

"The guys have got one last push, there's a number of guys going home after this next game so hopefully we can finish the tour on a high.

"It's another opportunity to represent your country, so I don't think you need any extra motivation to get yourself up."

The fast-paced nature of this tour continues next week as, after Monday's T20 match, the Black Caps will attempt to slow their heart-rates to begin the first of two test matches on Thursday.

The side has never won a test series in India, so history beckons for the reigning World Test Championship team - while revenge is in the minds of the Indian squad after it lost that title to the Kiwis earlier this year.