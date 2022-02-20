Matt Henry enjoyed the performance of his life in the first test against South Africa. Photo / Getty

Matt Henry enjoyed the performance of his life in the first test against South Africa. Photo / Getty

If there's one minor problem with the Black Caps' transformation into a dominant test cricket team, you can find it in the headaches at the selection table.

Two months after dropping Ajaz Patel immediately after he became the only Kiwi to take 10 wickets in a test innings, the Black Caps now have to contemplate what to do with Matt Henry, who slotted two places behind Patel with the third-best figures in New Zealand test history.

Henry took 7-23 in the first innings of the first test against South Africa, then hit 58 not out – the second-highest test score by a New Zealand No 11 – and finished off the performance of his life with two further wickets in a man of the match display.

It was his second straight man of the match honour after taking six wickets in a victory over England in June, but Henry found himself dropped after that test, and a similar scenario could take place ahead of the second test starting on Friday.

Henry was only in the starting XI because Trent Boult took time off for the birth of his third child, and while no decision has been made yet about whether Boult will return to the squad, if he does, the Black Caps' historical pecking order would suggest that Boult slots straight back into the fast bowling quartet alongside Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner.

This decision is more difficult than Patel's axing, as Patel was going from Mumbai conditions to Mount Maunganui, and it was always expected that he'd be unlikely to continue as a test regular when playing in New Zealand.

Henry, however, would be playing on the same ground, against the same opposition, six days after he had ripped them to shreds, and the appeal must be significant to reward his efforts.

The 30-year-old also provides an intriguing point of difference to the Black Caps attack, regularly bowling 5-10km/h faster than his seam-bowling compatriots.

"It's something I've been working on for a while, just making sure I'm operating in the high 130s and trying to get to those 140s, and it seems to be when I get my rhythm right, that's where I operate best," Henry said.

Black Caps captain Tom Latham put a positive spin on the conundrum.

"They're great problems to have, you've got guys who are pushing their case for selection and guys stepping up when they take their opportunities. We'll have to assess that over the coming days but they're certainly good discussions to be having."

The easiest solution would be for Boult to spend more time with his newborn, allowing an unchanged lineup before revisiting the selection debate when the Black Caps tour England in June.

But if it's not that simple, then the Black Caps will be facing one of their toughest selection calls – or at least the toughest since they returned from Mumbai.