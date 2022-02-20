Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|CricketUpdated

Cricket: The Black Caps' sole headache ahead of second test against South Africa

3 minutes to read
Matt Henry enjoyed the performance of his life in the first test against South Africa. Photo / Getty

Matt Henry enjoyed the performance of his life in the first test against South Africa. Photo / Getty

By
Niall Anderson

If there's one minor problem with the Black Caps' transformation into a dominant test cricket team, you can find it in the headaches at the selection table.

Two months after dropping Ajaz Patel immediately after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.