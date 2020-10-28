Cricket: Shane Warne weighs in on Marlon Samuels' disgusting social media post about Ben Stokes' wife

England's Ben Stokes and Marlon Samuels of the West Indies.

The latest chapter of Shane Warne vs Marlon Samuels has landed with the Aussie Spin King responding after Samuels' disgusting comments about the wife of Ben Stokes.

Samuels came under heavy fire after posting an explosive rant to Instagram, in which he appeared to make sexual remarks about Stokes' wife.

The West Indian unloaded after Stokes took a shot at him while describing what it was like to quarantine in New Zealand for 14 days after travelling to the country of his birth to visit his father, who is fighting cancer.

"It wasn't the most enjoyable thing you ever have to do, I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy," Stokes said.

"I text my brother saying the same thing, and my brother asked: 'You wouldn't even do that to Marlon Samuels?' I said 'no, it's that bad' - that's how tough it was."

Samuels was outraged at having his name dragged into a story that was nothing about him and went nuclear.

"No white boy could diss me in the sports and no get back diss look at this b***h still thinking about me give me 14 days with you wife turn her into Jamaican in 14 seconds mate none of yall knows me that simple means it's my f***ing superior skin tone yall hate f*** you," Samuels posted on Tuesday.

The comments were not well received by the cricket community who were quick to hit back at Samuels.

In a separate social media post, Samuels took aim at Australian cricket great Warne, with whom he also has an unfortunate history.

"ICC cricketing world Ben b***h Stokes Shane b***h Warne and a few b***h West Indians cricketers … f*** with my army bigger and we richer," Samuels posted to Instagram.

On Wednesday, the comments were brought to the attention of Warne who couldn't believe what he had heard as he clipped Samuels' remarks.

I’ve just been sent what Samuels has posted re @benstokes38 & I. It’s a very sad situation as he obviously needs serious help-but has no friends at all & not even his ex teammates like him. Just because you were an ordinary cricketer-no need to be an ordinary person. Get help son — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 28, 2020

"I've just been sent what Samuels has posted re Ben Stokes & I. It's a very sad situation as he obviously needs serious help-but has no friends at all & not even his ex teammates like him. Just because you were an ordinary cricketer-no need to be an ordinary person. Get help son," Warne wrote.

Samuels and Warne infamously butted heads during a Big Bash League match in January 2013, when the leg-spinner accused the Jamaican of tugging on an opposition player's shirt while running between the wickets.

At one point in the ugly confrontation, Samuels threw his cricket bat in Warne's direction, prompting the umpires to intervene.

A few years later Samuels added to the feud when he delivered a personal attack on Warne after delivering a match-winning innings.

Samuels was named the player of the match and dedicated the award to Warne before things took a nasty turn during his post-match press conference.

"I played the Test series in Australia and Shane Warne has a problem with me. I've never disrespected. I don't appreciate the way he talks about me," Samuels said.

"I don't know why he hates me. It seems as if he has a lot inside him that he needs to come out.

"Maybe it's because my face is real and his face is not.

"There's been a lot of negative stuff. Not just the last couple of weeks but the last couple of years."

Stokes and Samuels have their own history which dates back to 2015.

It was ignited during a Test series when the West Indies batsman mocked the left-hander by saluting him following a dismissal.

The pair then butted heads again two years later during the unforgettable T20 World Cup Final, with a fierce argument erupting in the middle.

Samuels recently recounted the first confrontation on Instagram, claiming Stokes had been sledging him throughout the match.

"I remember this day like it was yesterday first time seeing Ben and he start cussing me when I reach about 50 and his teammates said, 'Ben stick to the plan don't speak to him because that's what he wants'. I made 100 lol," Samuels posted.

"Then it was his turn to bat and I salute him I also walk up to him and told him, 'Listen to your teammates because this what your starting will last a lifetime and you dare even call my name and dam well know how much hate in your heart towards me' lol some people just don't learn blessings a flow Ben."

Early on Wednesday, Samuels added more anti-Stokes posts to his Instagram account. He posted a news article of the England star being involved in a fight during a night out in Bristol in 2017 — which saw him charged but found not guilty of affray.

"No no no this can't be true Ben is such a nice guy he would never fight in the streets of England," Samuels posed sarcastically. "No way stop telling lies on Ben."

In another sarcastic post, again referencing a news article about Stokes' incident in Bristol, Samuels wrote: "Hello people is this your sweet little Ben that can't live without calling my name dam I don't believe Ben would do this s***.

"Lies lies he's such a nice guy plus he only tells me lovely stuff on the cricket field things I would never talk about because I am a boss and he's just sweet guy lol."