BYC podcast: The latest cricket happenings from around the world

It's back! BYC, New Zealand's most celebrated and feared speciality cricket podcast, has strapped on the pads for another season.

Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of other dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer.

In this episode, the guys cover the latest happenings in New Zealand cricket locally and abroad, Cleaver talks about his favourite spell of bowling ever and Paul works on his fast bowling technique.

Also, Jase takes us to Papa New Guinea for 'Today-ish in Cricket History', we get a letter from the ACC's biggest fan in Scotland and we have a big giveaway on the podcast!

BYC Podcast - Ep 7: Well I'm Going To Add My Own Stupid Rule Then!