Since its inception in 2019, the World Test Championship has promised to, at the very least, ensure the longest form of the game can be a priority for nations competing in it.

While at the same time recognising New Zealand won the inaugural championship back in 2021, all the World Test Championship has done is ensure the balance between cricket’s haves and have-nots remains in place.

At its simplest, the World Test Championship cannot be called a true championship, because the playing field is not level for the teams that contest it.

While yes, each participant is awarded points for six series over two years, the rate at which they play tests is in no way balanced.

Playing only six series over two years is not enough to decide which team is the best in the world.

Instead, we’re left with a system that in reality is only in place to avoid any tensions by guaranteeing India and Pakistan don’t have to play each other.

If we’re to see a true league-style format, as the World Test Championship is meant to be, everyone must be given the chance to play everyone else.

Instead of a two-year cycle, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has to adopt one twice that length - the same length as it does for World Cups.

That would allow for a potential calendar of a 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Test Championship in three years, and a fourth with no global events to avoid fatigue.

But given the balance of cricket now having shifted dramatically towards white ball cricket, there is a slim chance that will be allowed to happen.

However, the disparity in opponents pales in comparison to the biggest fault not only in the Test Championship but test cricket as a whole in 2024.

At the Black Caps’ halfway point of the 2023-25 cycle, they’ve played just six tests for three wins and three losses, sitting third.

By comparison, England has played 16 tests – that’s more than the Black Caps and South Africa combined.

Australia, currently second, have played the same number of tests as the Black Caps and South Africa combined (12).

Over the rest of this current cycle, England will play 22 tests. Australia and India will play 19 each. No other team outside the “big three” will play more than 14 tests.

While playing fewer tests played into New Zealand’s hands in the 2019-21 cycle, when the Black Caps defeated India at Southampton to lift the inaugural title, it’s not helping them in the long run.

Playing more tests will greatly dictate how a team can improve, giving players greater opportunities to learn and adapt to the format amid the mix of white ball cricket.

Conversely, playing fewer tests will do the opposite, restricting player growth and chance to get better.

And given the amount of cricket that India, Australia and England play, it’s only too obvious that those three sides will be the ones playing in the tournament final at the end of each two-year cycle.

In all likelihood, this cycle will result in an India v Australia final at Lord’s in the middle of next year, a repeat of the 2023 final at the Oval.

In response to that, it needs to be ensured that World Test Championship series are a minimum of three tests each. Anything longer than that should mean only the first three tests contribute points towards championship standings.

Despite the intent of ensuring test cricket remains a priority, only nine countries play in it.

Even as full test-playing nations, Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe do not – and most likely will never – feature.

While sports like rugby, rugby league, football and basketball are looking to expand, international cricket seems content with shrinking.

Would we accept a World Cup in any other sport where a handful of established nations had pulled up the ladder behind them? Absolutely not.

If test cricket is to remain a priority for players amid the lure of franchise T20 leagues, pathways have to be opened up for other countries to play it, rather than simply shutting the door in their faces.

For all its intention of running the game, the ICC for the most part doesn’t exist and is content with leaving national boards to facilitate how the sport operates.

So while the intention of keeping test cricket was an admirable intention from the game’s powerbrokers, its execution has been anything but.