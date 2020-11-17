Cricket sensation Devon Conway sold everything - now he's a Black Cap

Devon Conway. Photo / Photosport

New Black Cap Devon Conway says a "boots and all" shift to New Zealand has been the key to his amazing batting success in our domestic game.

The 29-year-old, who has played for Wellington since 2017 after moving from South Africa, has been a run scoring machine and won consecutive domestic player of the year awards here.

Once he had qualified under ICC rules, Conway was an automatic choice for Black Caps selection such has been his dominance in all forms of the game.

Yet he didn't get close to South African selection as a Gauteng player. This led to a decision to head downunder, with his partner Kim, as he sought a change of lifestyle and fortune.

"It was a big decision for us leaving family and friends, making the decision to sell our property and car," he told NZME.

"It was to do with making a commitment to New Zealand and not having anything in South Africa to fall back on ... to commit to the decision fully, and live and breathe New Zealand and its culture, and make the move permanent."

Conway is expected to open in the T20 matches against West Indies, and his call-up to the test squad cannot be far away.

Conway is happy to bat anywhere among the top five – the important thing was to adjust to the various challenges.

Devon Conway ... has plundered domestic attacks. Photo / Photosport

He put his batting upswing since arriving in New Zealand down to mental changes rather than a new technique.

"As Kane (Williamson) said to me, I'm one of the more mature students around," he said.

"Just getting the opportunity to play on the international stage is pretty amazing, whether it be aged 29 or 21.

"I've made a slight technical change in my pre-movement which helps me transfer my weight towards the ball a bit better.

"It's more to do with having the backing and support from the [Wellington] management as well as my fellow players, having that sense of belonging, taking ownership of my role.

"This is pretty awesome ... things happened really fast for me. I'm grateful to Tom Blundell for giving me the opportunity when he got his test call up which gave me a spot in the Wellington side.

"It will take a few days for the emotions to settle in. I look forward to the challenges which lie ahead."

Conway said he concentrated on staying active and optimistic during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Credit to New Zealand for coming through that situation and being able to play sport, with crowds," he said.

"We're in a very fortunate position and we should cherish that ... we can thank the public for that."