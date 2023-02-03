Kyle Jamieson has made an appeal to be handed the new ball. Photo / Photosport

Kyle Jamieson has made an appeal to be handed the new ball. Photo / Photosport

If Kyle Jamieson is restricted to the first test against England, he hopes to be unleashed as quickly as possible.

The fast bowler is anticipating what he called an emotional return when the Black Caps face Brendon McCullum’s tourists at Mount Maunganui this month, having spent the last eight months battling a back injury.

Coach Gary Stead was wary about declaring a premature victory in that battle and on Friday said it was unlikely Jamieson would feature in both England clashes.

While Jamieson described his involvement as an “ongoing discussion”, he acknowledged the decision was not necessarily in his control. One thing was for certain, though: the 28-year-old would place on himself no constraints in the day-night test at Bay Oval.

In fact, Jamieson is hoping for an additional responsibility, expressing a desire to have the new ball in his hands in the opening overs.

That duty has for a decade been locked down by Tim Southee and Trent Boult. But with the latter unavailable for the England series, the former will be assessing his options for a new-ball partner at Bay Oval.

Matt Henry filled that role in the Black Caps’ most recent test in Pakistan, while Neil Wagner earned the honour in the opening match of that tour.

All four front-line seamers may be included against England and, when quizzed about taking the new ball, the 2.03m Jamieson seized an early opportunity to raise his hand high.

“Hopefully,” Jamieson said. “We’ll see – we’ve got a whole range of bowlers there with Matt Henry there as well as Wags.

“Whatever it looks like, I’ll just try play my part. If that’s with the new ball, great; if it’s first change, then so be it.”

Jamieson has been given the new ball in five of his 31 test innings, but never in favourable home conditions. The imposing paceman looms as an especially fearsome prospect under lights at Bay Oval, and will surely assume a prominent position early in any England innings that begins during the night session.

While Stead would impose on Jamieson no specific over limits, the coach and skipper Southee had already discussed the best balance between the interests of the team and the returning player.

“We’ve taken a relatively conservative route so far,” Stead said of Jamieson’s recovery. “We want to make sure we do the right thing by Kyle.

“He’s an important asset for us and there’s no doubt what he’s done at the start of his career has been amazing, so we want to make sure we can get him back to that form.”

Jamieson rediscovering the form that reaped a 19.45 average from his first 16 tests would be a major boon for the Black Caps. But the Auckland bowler is first excited to merely complete a long journey filled with a range of feelings.

“You go through the initial frustration of the injury, then you get a little bit of time at home and it’s not too bad, then you see the boys playing on TV and you want to be out there,” Jamieson said of the past months.

“Right from early on, I wanted to try and treat this process as a bit more of a blessing than a hindrance. I tried to focus on what I was actually gaining from this period of time.

“The nature of the schedule these days, you play so much cricket. It was two-and-half years straight for me, so to have an extended period of time at home has been nice. I’m certainly feeling fresh and energised, both mentally and physically, so I’m looking forward to taking this next step.”