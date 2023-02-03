Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Kyle Jamieson hoping for change of role on Black Caps return against England

Kris Shannon
By
4 mins to read
Kyle Jamieson has made an appeal to be handed the new ball. Photo / Photosport

Kyle Jamieson has made an appeal to be handed the new ball. Photo / Photosport

If Kyle Jamieson is restricted to the first test against England, he hopes to be unleashed as quickly as possible.

The fast bowler is anticipating what he called an emotional return when the Black Caps

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport