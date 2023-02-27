The Isle of Man cricket team hit a new low. Photo / Getty

Isle of Man have been dismissed for the lowest completed innings by a men’s international cricket side in a Twenty20 match.

The side were bowled out for just 10 in their sixth and final Twenty20 against Spain. Seven batsmen failed to score a run while the top score was four by number seven Joseph Burrows. Spanish bowler Mohammad Kamran completed a hat-trick before finishing with 4-4. Fellow opener Atif Mehmood took 4-6.

Spain cruised to victory, needing just two legitimate balls to win the match by ten wickets after the first delivery was a no ball. Opening batsman Awais Ahmed hit the next two deliveries to six to complete the win with 118 balls remaining.

A new world record today. The low T20 team score of 10 by Isle of Man against Spain. We are going to find this extremely hard to better in the Baltic Cup in August. pic.twitter.com/C1zAqUErhy — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 26, 2023

The Spaniards won the series 5-0, with one game washed out.