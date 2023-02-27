Voyager 2022 media awards
Cricket: Isle of Man dismissed for 10 in Twenty20 defeat

The Isle of Man cricket team hit a new low. Photo / Getty

Isle of Man have been dismissed for the lowest completed innings by a men’s international cricket side in a Twenty20 match.

The side were bowled out for just 10 in their sixth and final Twenty20 against Spain. Seven batsmen failed to score a run while the top score was four by number seven Joseph Burrows. Spanish bowler Mohammad Kamran completed a hat-trick before finishing with 4-4. Fellow opener Atif Mehmood took 4-6.

Spain cruised to victory, needing just two legitimate balls to win the match by ten wickets after the first delivery was a no ball. Opening batsman Awais Ahmed hit the next two deliveries to six to complete the win with 118 balls remaining.

The Spaniards won the series 5-0, with one game washed out.

