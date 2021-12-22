Cricket: 'I have to control the fizz levels' - Neil Wagner eagerly awaiting Black Caps return

Neil Wagner hasn't played since winning the World Test Championship in June. Photo / Getty

Neil Wagner says he has nothing to prove on his return to the bowling crease - but the Bangladesh batsmen won't be relaxing just yet.

The tourists will receive an early look at Wagner ahead of the first test, with the seamer set to feature in a New Zealand XI to play Bangladesh in a two-day match in Mount Maunganui on December 28-29.

Devon Conway will also make his return from injury in a squad otherwise consisting of young Kiwi talent, with the senior pair desperate for cricket ahead of the start of the first test at Bay Oval on January 1.

Wagner, in particular, must be ready to take a blowtorch to the cobwebs. The 35-year-old has been on the sidelines since helping New Zealand win the World Test Championship in June, unneeded as the Black Caps suffered a 1-0 test series defeat in India.

He had previously been frustrated when Covid-19 scuppered plans to play for Northern Districts in the Plunket Shield before leaving for India, but Wagner insisted those emotions were not exacerbated by his support role in the subcontinent.

Given the ferocity with which Wagner usually bowls, however, there's no denying his "fizz levels" will be near an all-time high when he takes the ball next week.

"It's nice to get a bit of time in the legs and get rid of some cobwebs leading into the test series," Wagner said.

"I don't think I need to prove anything. You always want to be at the top of your game, you always want to work hard and keep improving.

"For me, it's not going out there and trying to prove something - it's literally trying to get my loads in that I need to to be ready for the test match and deliver what's required."

Wagner was diplomatic about not being required in India, where New Zealand opted to play only two frontline seamers in spin-friendly conditions.

He even spoke of his omission as a chance to give back to the team by carrying the drinks, spending the rest of his time working on his game during countless hours in the nets.

"It's never nice to miss out but that's just the nature of the beast going to India," Wagner said. "It can be frustrating but you've got to look at the positives and try to work hard off the field.

"The body's pretty good, the fitness is good, I'm pretty much chomping at the bit to get out there. It's just the time and the miles in the legs - I haven't played a game since the final.

"It's all I've been doing since June or July - the nets. And there's only so much you can do in the nets. It's a little bit different when you come into a match situation."

Next week's match will see Wagner playing alongside "guys who I've seen wearing nappies", like Jacob Cumming, son of former Otago teammate Craig.

Aside from that nostalgia blast, Wagner will spend the two days doing his best to give nothing away to the Bangladesh batsmen - and making sure there's still a little left in the tank for the tests.

"It's just controlling all that stuff, controlling those emotions and the fizz levels of wanting to get out there and play," he said. "It is a warm-up game - it is about getting time in the legs and not showing too much. It's just about what I need to get to be ready.

"There's nothing like time in the middle - you can do as much as you want in the nets but it's never the same as being out in the middle."