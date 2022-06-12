Black Caps vs England Day 2 Highlights. Video / Spark Sport

The performances of Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell and Michael Bracewell across the second test against England attest to the development of players in the New Zealand first-class system.

The trio helped the Black Caps deliver a blueprint of ruthless determination and a sense of unfinished business to reach 553 in the first innings at Nottingham.

Australia's 601 for seven at Headingley in 1989 is the only higher score by a visiting team in England after getting sent in.

Mitchell and Blundell both made third test centuries as part of a 236-run partnership, New Zealand's overall record for the fifth wicket. They eclipsed the 222 set by Craig McMillan and Nathan Astle against Zimbabwe at Wellington in 2000. In addition, the pair surpassed the 195 they made to resurrect first-test hopes in vain last week at Lord's.

Their effort also became the highest New Zealand stand in England, beating Martin Crowe and Bruce Edgar's 210 for the third wicket at Lord's in 1986.

Blundell was eventually dismissed for 106, the top score in the format by a New Zealand wicketkeeper in England.

At 405 for five - okay, hardly a crisis - Bracewell came to the middle and breezed to 49.

Mitchell eventually made 190, the second-highest test score by a No 5 at the ground after Eddie Paynter's 216 not out against Australia in 1938.

The troika's success bore the hallmark of calculated risk. Their call-ups came more from the Michael Hussey Academy than the Daniel Vettori School of precedents.

Mr Cricket spent a decade in Australia's Sheffield Shield and England's County Championship before earning his baggy green as a 30-year-old in 2005 against the West Indies. He exited averaging 51.52 from 79 tests.

Vettori made his first-class debut nine days before his 18th birthday. He played his maiden test against England 10 days after blowing out the candles. History confirms an outrageous gamble turned into selectorial genius, but that is seldom the norm.

The statistics bear weight as to why Bracewell, Mitchell and Blundell should wear a black cap, having each endured a patient red-ball journey. Look at the batting component alone.

Each is 31.

Bracewell has played 97 first-class matches, Mitchell 87 and Blundell 85.

Bracewell debuted in 2011, Mitchell 2012 and Blundell 2013.

Bracewell averages 33.30, Mitchell 38.08 and Blundell 35.47.

Bracewell has 11 centuries, Mitchell 12 and Blundell 11.

Bracewell has faced 10,040 first-class deliveries, Mitchell 9528 and Blundell 8260.

They entered the team environment courtesy of experience, and seized their chance. Bracewell only emerged as a contender when captain Kane Williamson succumbed to Covid.

Mitchell would have missed the Lord's test if Henry Nicholls had been fit. And Blundell, while making cameos between 2017 and 2021, only took the gloves permanently after BJ Watling's post-world championship retirement.

New Zealand have played nine times at Trent Bridge for six losses, two draws and a win – in 1986. A second triumph beckons, provided they can capitalise on the platform built by the veteran trio.