Cricket: How Black Caps stayed sharp during 'disappointing' day one washout in World Test Championship against India

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane set their sights on the World Test Championship final. Video / SNTV

The Black Caps were restricted to darts and cards rather than bats and balls on the opening day of cricket's World Test Championship final.

Consistent, heavy rain at Southampton meant no play has been possible between New Zealand and India.

Black Caps opening batsman Tom Latham says while it's "disappointing", it was expected.

"The rain today was forecast unfortunately but I guess it's just one of those things as cricketers we need to adapt and unfortunately it's something we can't control.

"For us it's just about waiting and when we get the opportunity to come on, making sure we're ready to go. I guess the beauty of it is there is a day six as well so there's a little bit of extra time that we can use. Obviously wait and see and we'll have a look tomorrow."

Latham says the Black Caps' approach to the test won't change, with a sixth day available meaning – weather permitting – a full five days of cricket is still on the cards.

"It probably doesn't change a huge amount. With the extra day that we've got up our sleeve, the game can still go the full five days.

"For us it's just about trying to wait and see and adapt to whatever conditions we're faced with, whether it's tomorrow or whenever that may be.

"It's important that we're ready to go when we're called upon. We've been in this situation many times before as cricketers and I guess it's about trying to stay ready when we're called upon."

To stay ready and relaxed during the frustrating day, Latham says the players kicked back and played some games in the team room.

"I think looking at conditions, the amount of water that has fallen from yesterday afternoon, there probably wasn't a huge chance we were going to play. The guys were just trying to relax.

"There was a lot of table tennis, a lot of darts being played up in the team room. The guys are pretty relaxed, which has been good. We'll have to give it another shot tomorrow and wait and see what happens."

Black Caps players make their way across the wet outfield to the pavilion for lunch. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps have still yet to name their final XV, while India have already named a side featuring two spinning all-rounders and three seamers.

"We haven't confirmed the final 11 yet. We'll have to wait to have a chance to have a look at the wicket etc. I'm sure Kane [Williamson] and Steady (coach Gary Stead) have a few contingencies in plan, but we'll have to wait til the covers come off and we get a chance to play.

"Both teams can make changes before the toss so I guess we're both in the same position. I know India have named their 11 but obviously that can change before the toss. We'll have to wait and see once we get to that stage of the game."

Latham wasn't looking too far ahead, choosing to stay present and ready for whatever the first ball brings.

"I think it's hard to predict a game this far out. When you start on day one it's about trying to start well and obviously results flow on from the first innings and second innings.

"From our point of view when we get the chance to go out there it's about trying to go out there and execute our skills as best as possible. And if we're in a position to push the game forward then we absolutely will.

"But it's too hard to say what the perfect scenario may look like until both teams have batted on the surface and what not. The guys aren't looking too far ahead. It's about trying to, one, stay in this moment, and then when we get the chance, it's about trying to execute our skills as best we can."

The UK's Met Office is predicting better weather for tonight's play, with sunny patches changing to cloudy by late morning and only a 10 per cent chance of rain until 4pm.

There still could be some stoppages with a 40 per cent chance of rain from the late afternoon.

Black Caps (four to be omitted): Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Will Young, Tom Blundell, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami