Cricket: Extras among top three run-scorers for England in 2021 test matches following Ashes collapse

It's been a tough year for Joe Root and the English test team. Photo / Getty Images

England has been a one-man show in 2021.

Captain Joe Root has been the only player to stand up with the bat this year, plundering 1708 runs in 15 tests.

England's next best batter for 2021 has been opener Rory Burns - who was dropped for the Boxing Day Test against Australia - on 530 runs. But the real marker of just how putrid England has been this year arrives in spot three.

Extras have been England's third-highest run-scorer in tests over the past 12 months.

England has accumulated 412 sundries since January, meaning no-balls, wides, leg byes and byes have contributed more to the test side's totals than any player apart from Root and Burns. That's unheard of, and shows just how awful England's batsmen have been.

Twenty-five cricketers represented England at test level in 2021, but only two boast a batting average above 29 during that period – Root and England No. 3 David Malan.

Root scored six test centuries in 2021 – his teammates have collectively mustered just one triple-figure score over the past 12 months.

The side will be hoping things turn around in 2022, after going down 3-0 in the Ashes against Australia in just 12 days of cricket to end their rough 2021 campaign. The penultimate test in the series is scheduled to start on January 5 as England look to leave their batting woes in 2021.