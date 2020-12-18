Cricket: Errant fingertip denies Black Cap Jacob Duffy the catch of the summer

Jacob Duffy took four wickets in a man of the match debut for New Zealand but it was a catch that didn't count in the Kiwis' five-wicket win that left fans in disbelief.

After being presented with his black cap and told by bowling coach Shane Jurgensen to "stay calm and play savage", the 26-year-old quick made a sensational start, dismissing opener Abdullah Shafique for a duck in his first over.

He then claimed the scalps of Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Hafeez in his second as Pakistan lost three wickets in three balls to slump to 4/20.

The visitors were 5/44 in the 10th over when Shadab Khan sent an uppercut sailing toward deep third man. The shot looked a six for all money, but Duffy tracked it back toward the rope and stretched high to pluck it from the sky.

He only had about a metre of space to stop his momentum and acrobatically contorted his body in a valiant attempt to avoid touching the boundary rope.

But replays showed the finger tips of his left hand had just grazed the triangular advertising wedge, meaning it was a four for Khan.

Jacob Duffy sails through the air during his spectacular catch attempt. Photo / Photosport

The moment Duffy's finger clips the boundary rope. Photo / Photosport

Duffy's catch attempt saw him lifted completely off his feet. Photo / Photosport

Jacob Duffy



Absolutely robbed — Dennis Ashwin (@DennisCricket_) December 18, 2020

"It was just one of those ones where you put your hand up and it somehow sticks," Duffy said in a post-match interview.

"I felt a little something-something there and you can't be that guy that goes and celebrates a non-catch and gets pulled back on TV."

Khan tried to rescue his side's innings, smashing 42 from 32 balls before Duffy ultimately gained his revenge - coaxing a top edge to Sodhi - and New Zealand cruised to a win in the first T20 international at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday.

The Black Caps ended on 5/156 with seven balls to spare after losing the toss and being set a target of 154.

Tim Seifert top scored for the hosts with 57, while Duffy finished with 4/33.