Cricket: Dylan Cleaver - Three takeaways from Black Caps crushing win over Bangladesh in third ODI

After a slow start at the crease, Devon Conway (left) and Daryl Mitchell helped the Black Caps to an impressive 318. Photo / Getty

Dylan Cleaver outlines three points of interest from the third ODI at the Basin Reserve.

1. Shades of Dunedin 2015

If you're a complete cricket nerd you would have recognised this game. If you're not, let me assist.

In 2015, during a pre-World Cup one-day series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand batted first and the big guns – Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Corey Anderson – failed to fire.

In came a Jo'burger who had qualified for New Zealander through residency and a New Zealand-born player who had grown up playing on the hard wickets of Western Australia.

On that occasion Grant Elliott and Luke Ronchi scored centuries and took the Black Caps through to a 300-plus total, which was too much for the tourists.

On this occasion it was Devon Conway, born and raised in Jo'burg, and Daryl Mitchell, born in Hamilton and a Western Australia under-19s rep when dad John coached the Force, who did the damage.

Freakish.

2. Taylor's summer of discontent

Ross Taylor often plays his best when he's got a chip on his shoulder. Some of his best innings have come when he has been doubted. This week he again stated his case for a T20I recall.

His only problem: for once he hasn't bolstered his argument with runs. Taylor has played a lot of white-ball cricket for Central Districts this season but his form has been patchy: 0, 9, 68 not out, and 2 in the 50-over Ford Trophy; 10, 48 not out, 2, 0, 65 and 0 in the Super Smash.

He's played two T20I innings for zero runs and once out, while he scored just seven at the Basin in his first ODI of the season.

Taylor is New Zealand's greatest one-day batsman, and his 40 international centuries put him among the lords of the game, but this innings was him at his strangest. A hyper-watchful first 10 balls was followed by four balls of slogging, where he was dropped once, and hoicked one past the same man in the air and nicked one to the keeper.

A summer without a signature Taylor century doesn't feel right.

3. Fill the Basin

Not a point but a plea. Ditch the 'Tin, develop the Basin.

The world is a better place when cricket is played at its spiritual home in New Zealand.

With a capacity some 20,000 below what the Cake Tin can seat there are occasions when the lights and the horrendous yellow seats are needed, but they should be few and far between.

Watching cricket at the Basin is close to a religious experience. Preach.